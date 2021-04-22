Region roundup: ODU upsets No. 6 Liberty in Big East field hockey semifinals, and more

Marlon De Bruijne scored two second-quarter goals and No. 16 Old Dominion held on to upset No. 6 Liberty in the semifinal round of the Big East field hockey tournament at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Liberty (13-3) now must wait until Saturday night’s selection show to see if it will receive one of the two at-large bids into the 12-team NCAA Tournament field.

Charlotte Vaanhold scored off an assist from Jill Bolton in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to one goal.

The Flames had an opportunity to tie the game on a penalty corner with less than seven minutes remaining, but Lexi Hosler’s shot was saved by Cam MacGillivray. Liberty did not attempt another shot against the Monarchs (9-4).

MEN’S LACROSSE

Washington and Lee 28, Randolph 0

In Lexington, Justin Le scored four goals and dished out one assist as the Generals (7-4, 6-1 ODAC) obliterated the WildCats (1-9, 0-6) at W&L Turf Field.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Guilford 26, Randolph 8