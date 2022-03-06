Region roundup: Orndorff powers Liberty baseball to victory, and more

It seems all Derek Orndorff does these days is hit home runs.

At least that is how Canisius felt during its three-game series at Liberty.

Orndorff hit three homers in the series, capped by two massive blasts in Sunday’s finale, as No. 20 Liberty routed Canisius 14-5 to complete the series sweep at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Orndorff took over the NCAA Division I lead with 10 homers and finished Sunday with three RBIs for the Flames (10-1).

He clubbed a solo homer in the second inning to spark a seven-run frame, and then added a two-run shot as a part of a four-run fourth inning that saw the Flames extend their lead to 12-2 over the Golden Griffins (4-8).

The offensive explosion was more than enough run support for Max Alba, who improved to 2-0 this season. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits and struck out six in 4 ⅓ innings.

Trey Carter, David Erickson, Tim Miller and Jeremy Beamon combined to allow one hit and strike out nine over the final 4 ⅔ innings.

Aaron Anderson went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Brady Gulakowski and Nathan Keeter each had two hits and two RBIs, and Three Hillier went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Chris Pouliot (1-1) took the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits and struck out three in 1 ⅔ innings.

No. 15 Lynchburg 9, York 8

Garrett Jackson and PJ Alvanos drove in three runs apiece, Grayson Thurman struck out four batters in the ninth inning to record the save, and the No. 15 Hornets (10-1) held on to complete a sweep of the Spartans (1-3) at Fox Field.

York scored four times in the eighth inning on three hits and three errors, but Travis Shumate was able to escape the frame without allowing the tying run to score.

Thurman (Altavista) struck out four in the ninth inning to record his fifth save.

Jackson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Alvanos followed with a two-run single to give UL a 4-1 advantage.

They each drove in a run in the sixth inning as the Hornets’ lead grew to 9-3.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Virginia Tech 4, No. 14 Clemson 2

Emma Lemley recorded her first save of the season by striking out two in the seventh inning as the sixth-ranked Hokies (14-3, 3-0 ACC) completed a weekend sweep of the No. 14 Tigers (12-6, 0-3) at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Lemley, who threw a complete-game shutout Saturday, surrendered a solo home run to Cagle Valerie in the seventh inning. The Jefferson Forest product struck out two of the next three batters to preserve the victory.

Randolph 8-11, Salem 1-1

Chloe Persinger and Jenna St. John each threw complete-game victories, Dominique Irving drove in four runs in the second game, and the WildCats (3-6) easily swept the Spirits (0-8) in a doubleheader at Blixt Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Irving’s bases-clearing triple in the second game gave RC a 9-0 lead.

Lexi Hawkins hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run first inning.

Persinger (1-0) allowed one earned run on two hits in the first game, while St. John (1-1) allowed one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts in the second game.

Lynchburg vs. Eureka in Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic (North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex in Little River, S.C.), 3:30 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 72 Liberty 4, Georgia State 3

Josh Wilson, Deji Thomas-Smith and Rafael Marques Da Silva won their respective singles matches to help the Flames (4-6) edge the Panthers (7-6) at GSU Clarkston Courts in Atlanta, Georgia.