Region roundup: Page routs Nelson in Govs' season opener

Page County returned the opening kickoff of Tuesday night’s game for a touchdown.
Nelson was unable to keep up.
The Panthers built a 41-point halftime lead and cruised to a 47-6 victory over the Governors in Shenandoah.
Nelson (0-1) made its season debut 11 days after the Virginia High School League season kicked off. The Governors’ originally scheduled season opener Aug. 27 against Randolph-Henry was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the R-H program, and the matchup against Page (1-1) was pushed back from this past Friday.
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
Liberty finishes sixth at Marquette Invite
Liberty made a tournament-low nine birdies in Tuesday’s third and final round, dropping the Flames to a sixth-place finish in the Marquette Invitational held at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin.
The Flames made a whopping 28 birdies in Monday’s second round to move into fourth place, but the inability to convert on the greens dropped them to 11 under for the tournament and 21 shots behind Texas A&M.
The Aggies beat South Florida by four shots.
Flames junior Connor Polender finished in a tie for 12th at 5 under.
Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) made an eagle at the par-5 14th in his 3-over round and finished in a tie for 63rd at 6 over.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
George Washington 2, Liberty 1
Aaron Kronenberg and Oscar Haynes Brown scored goals in an eight-minute stretch to give the Colonials (2-1-1) a lead they never relinquished in topping the Flames (0-3) at Mount Vernon Campus Field in Washington, D.C.
Liberty’s Noah Holmes scored unassisted in the 81st minute to trim the deficit to one. The Flames had three consecutive corner kicks in the 87th minute but failed to record a shot on goal.
Danny Cordero recorded a second-high five saves for the Flames.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Carter hired as UL men’s tennis coach
Randall Carter, who served as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Lynchburg, was promoted to head coach of the men’s team.
Carter, who graduated from Radford in 2013, will work with Chris Johnson, who remains as the director of both the men’s and women’s programs.