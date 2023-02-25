Hanna Malik couldn’t be stopped early. Mary Schleusner was a handful in the paint.

Washington and Lee’s potent tandem was too much for Randolph, and it ended the WildCats’ historic run in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Malik scored 14 of W&L’s first 16 points, Schleusner posted a double-double, and the top-seeded Generals defeated the WildCats 71-45 in the ODAC tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.

The WildCats (19-8) had never advanced to the ODAC semifinals before this season. They had never won as many games in a campaign as they had entering Saturday’s matchup with the Generals (21-6).

Malik’s first 3-pointer, which came 34 seconds into the game, gave W&L a lead it never relinquished as the ODAC’s top seed asserted its dominance against the fifth-seeded WildCats.

Malik made her first five shots, including all four attempts from beyond the arc, and helped give W&L a 16-5 lead a little more than five minutes into the game.

RC trailed by double digits for the final 32½ minutes.

Malik finished with 16 points. She shot 1 of 7 from the field after her sizzling start.

Schleusner added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The WildCats, because of the deficit, were forced to take quick shots in an effort to get back into the game. That led to a 16-for-69 showing from the field and 2-of-12 performance from 3-point range.

Yanessa Cabrera led RC with 11 points and six rebounds.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson added 10 points.

Kylie Stark (Brookville) finished with nine points and three rebounds. She was 2 of 12 from the field.

Nadia West (Amherst) was held scoreless and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Liberty 90,

Eastern Kentucky 77Liberty was more than willing to play at Eastern Kentucky’s tempo Saturday evening.

The Flames had more than enough firepower to overmatch the visiting Colonels.

Mya Berkman posted 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and the Flames reached the 90-point threshold for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season in a win over EKU at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (21-7, 15-2 ASUN Conference) won their 13th consecutive game and remained in second in the league standings heading into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Bellarmine.

Liberty hadn’t scored 90 points since reaching the mark in back-to-back games in the 2019-20 ASUN tournament. The Flames tallied 91 points in a quarterfinal win over Kennesaw State and then finished with 90 in an overtime win at North Alabama in the semifinal round.

Berkman, who entered the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage, shot 8 of 10 from the field and pulled down a career-high 11 offensive rebounds.

Dee Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds. Emma Hess finished with 15 points.

Antwainette Walker led EKU (17-13, 10-7) with 28 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

FOOTBALL

Liberty’s Bala reportedly set to join Alabama’s staff

Robert Bala was elevated from analyst to Liberty’s linebackers coach two months ago.

He won’t coach on the field for the Flames after all.

Bala is expected to be hired on Alabama’s staff to the same position, according to multiple reports with knowledge of the situation.

Bala will replace Austin Armstrong, who was recently hired as Florida’s defensive coordinator.

The move means Jamey Chadwell will need to fill a vacancy on his coaching staff less than two weeks prior to the start of spring practice.

Bala was one of two holdovers from the previous coaching staff. Safeties coach Jack Curtis was retained as the co-defensive coordinator.

Bala served as a defensive analyst on Hugh Freeze’s staff in 2022. He previously spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Southern Utah.

BASEBALL

Winthrop 5, Liberty 3

Randy Teel’s two-run triple in the seventh inning gave Winthrop the lead for good as the Eagles rallied to defeat Liberty in the second game of a three-game series at Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Teel’s groundball through the left side stayed inside the third-base bag to score a pair of runners against relief pitcher Todd Hudson (0-1).

Parker Whittle (2-0) secured the win for the Eagles (4-2) by limiting the Flames (2-4) to one hit over 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

Liberty took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth when Jaylen Guy scored on Gray Betts’ sacrifice fly.

Camden Troyer recorded two of the Flames’ three hits. Guy stole two bases for the second straight game.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty sweeps ASUN titles

Liberty concluded its dominance of the ASUN Conference by sweeping the indoor track & field titles for the fourth time in the Flames’ five seasons in the league Saturday inside the Liberty Indoor Track Facility.

The men claimed a 235-178 win over Kennesaw State for the program’s fifth straight ASUN title. The men have won 26 consecutive indoor conference titles.

The women edged KSU by 16 points (171-155) for their fourth title in five seasons.

Anthony Bryan (heptathlon), Omari Lewis (60 dash), Donald McClinton (200), Brendan Pitcher (800), Prosper Ekporere (60 hurdles), Kennedy Sauder (high jump) and Joshua Smith (triple jump) won events on the men’s side.

Meredith Engle (pentathlon), Calli Doan (3,000 and 5,000), Makenzy Mizera (triple jump), Megan Mann (shot put) and Paola Bueno (weight throw) won women’s events.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 9 Lynchburg 11, No. 12 Cabrini 7

Dylan Wolfe scored five goals and dished out two assists, Jake Rust added three goals, and Lynchburg raced out to an early lead and held on to defeat Cabrini in a matchup of ranked programs at Edith Robb Dixon Field in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

The Hornets (3-0) led 8-0 at halftime and were ahead 11-4 following Wolfe’s final goal with 7:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cabrini (1-1) scored the final three goals, including two with a man-up advantage, to inch closer.

Tyler Hadley recorded 20 saves for UL.