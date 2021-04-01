Region roundup: Randolph falls twice in volleyball action, and more

Morgan Ludovici had 15 kills and six digs to lead Virginia Wesleyan to a 3-0 victory over Randolph in a tri-match held at Giles Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Marlins (5-1, 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) won by scores of 25-14, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14.
Mackenzie Ambrose had 12 kills and nine digs, and Emily Barcenas added 15 assists and 11 digs for RC.
The WildCats earlier Thursday lost to Emory & Henry 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-12).
Savanah Keesee (Amherst) had six kills, two assists and 22 digs, and Abbie Dillon (Staunton River) added 16 assists for the Wasps (3-3, 3-3).
Ambrose had 11 kills and 24 digs, Meghan Chaffins had 11 kills, and Melody Washington finished with six kills, 20 assists and 12 digs for RC.
BASEBALL
Lynchburg 11, Greensboro 11
The Hornets and Pride were suspended in the top of the 10th inning because of darkness at Fox Field.
Lynchburg trailed 11-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning
Kinston Carson (2 for 5) tripled to center field with one out and scored on a single by Avery Neaves (3 for 5). The next four batters drew walks to cut the deficit to 11-9. Gavin Collins (0 for 4, two runs) and PJ Alvanos (1 for 3, two runs) scored when Ryan Long (2 for 4, two RBIs) reached on a fielder’s choice to tie the score at 11.
The Hornets had the bases loaded, but Garrett Jackson lined out into a double play to end the frame.
Scotty McGuire and Cameron Peters drove in three runs apiece for Greensboro.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 5, Liberty 3
Tori Powell and Emily Gray scored two goals apiece as the Hokies (8-8) built a five-goal lead and defeated the Flames (3-5-5) at Osborne Stadium.
Powell and Gray tallied Tech’s first four goals and Nicole Kozlova scored in the 69th minute to put the Hokies ahead 5-0.
Tech held an overwhelming edge in shots (28-6), shots on goals (13-5) and corner kicks (12-0).
Liberty’s Kasey Jamieson scored a pair of goals in a 2 1/2-minute span between the 76th and 79th minutes, and Sonia Meyer found the back of the net in the 88th minute.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
James Madison 8, Liberty 5
Daria Lucchesi and Isabella Peterson scored two goals apiece as the No. 23 Dukes (5-3) defeated the Flames (5-5) at Liberty Lacrosse FIeld. Brooke Bryan scored four goals for LU.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 6, Lipscomb 1
No. 82 Nicaise Muamba defeated Pablo Caffarena 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles as the No. 40 Flames (14-6, 4-0 ASUN) defeated the Bisons (6-6, 2-2) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Lipscomb 3
Micaela Ode Mitre edged Anja Trbeznik 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 4 singles to lift the Flames (14-4, 4-0 ASUN) over the Bisons (7-8, 2-2) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty’s Olson, Carnathan post top-three finishes at VertKlasse
In High Point, North Carolina, Liberty’s Caleb Olson and Brittany Carnathan posted top-three finishes in the opening day of the VertKlasse Meeting at High Point’s Vert Stadium.
Olson, a freshman, finished second in the men’s 5K with a time of 14:51.90.
Carnathan finished third in the women’s steeplechase with a time of 11:18.66. It was her first time competing in the event.
Joe Spitzer and Kyle Harkabus finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s 1,500. Kristiana Young was eighth in the women’s 1,500 and Jamie Anderson placed sixth in the women’s 5K.