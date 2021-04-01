Region roundup: Randolph falls twice in volleyball action, and more

Morgan Ludovici had 15 kills and six digs to lead Virginia Wesleyan to a 3-0 victory over Randolph in a tri-match held at Giles Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Marlins (5-1, 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) won by scores of 25-14, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14.

Mackenzie Ambrose had 12 kills and nine digs, and Emily Barcenas added 15 assists and 11 digs for RC.

The WildCats earlier Thursday lost to Emory & Henry 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-12).

Savanah Keesee (Amherst) had six kills, two assists and 22 digs, and Abbie Dillon (Staunton River) added 16 assists for the Wasps (3-3, 3-3).

Ambrose had 11 kills and 24 digs, Meghan Chaffins had 11 kills, and Melody Washington finished with six kills, 20 assists and 12 digs for RC.

BASEBALL

Lynchburg 11, Greensboro 11

The Hornets and Pride were suspended in the top of the 10th inning because of darkness at Fox Field.

Lynchburg trailed 11-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning