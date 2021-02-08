Region roundup: Randolph men fall to Guilford; VCU women's soccer shuts out Liberty; and more

Guilford took the court for the first time this season Monday night against Randolph. The Quakers looked like a team that has been playing the entire campaign.
Liam Ward posted a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds and Guilford used a strong performance on the offensive glass to defeat Randolph 80-60 at Giles Gymnasium.
The Quakers (1-0, 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) held a 22-7 edge in offensive rebounding, and they turned that plus-15 advantage into 20 second-chance points.
Guilford took 19 more shots than the WildCats (1-3, 0-3) and shot 42.5% from the field.
Jaylen Gore scored 15 points. Jorden Davis and Tyler Dearman each scored 14. Gore dished out four assists and Dearman recorded five steals.
Randolph led 7-2 after the opening three minutes, but Guilford responded with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.
Danny Bickey had 19 points and was the only RC player in double figures. Justin Dula finished with four points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VCU 2, Liberty 0
In Richmond, VCU took over in the second half after holding off every Liberty threat in the opening frame, as goals from Lyndsey Gutzmer and Samantha Jerebek handed the Flames an opening-day loss.
LU (0-1) controlled the pace in the opening 45 minutes, but VCU (1-0) ended up with 18 shots on goal for the game, including Gutzmer's goal in the 61st minute that broke a scoreless tie. Jerebek scored off a penalty kick in the 88th minute.
LU's Lisa Gordon hit the post on a shot in the 16th minute that would have given her team a 1-0 lead. Flames keeper Melody Jayroe finished with four saves.
ATHLETICS
Three UL athletes, Moreau receive weekly honors
Abby Oguich (women's basketball), Bailey Casto (women's track and field) and Frank Csorba (men's track) all received weekly Old Dominion Athletic Conference athlete of the week honor Monday.
In wins against Shenandoah and Ferrum last week, Oguich averaged 19.5 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets (4-1, 4-1). The junior forward currently ranks second in the league in rebounding average and third in both scoring average and field goal percentage.
Casto (Amherst County High) earned the honor for field events for the second consecutive week. The junior set a new collegiate-best pole vault mark Friday when she cleared 11 feet, 1 3/4 inches at the Brant Tolsma Invitation at LU.
Csorba, a sophomore, received the track honor after running a blistering 14:51.88 to claim the 5,000-meter run at the Tolmsa Invite.
Jefferson Forest grad and Roanoke College junior Alison Moreau was named ODAC track athlete of the week after winning the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes over the weekend, with 8.17 and 26.70 finishes, respectively. She ranks 16th in the country in the 200-meter run.