Region roundup: Randolph men fall to Guilford; VCU women's soccer shuts out Liberty; and more

Guilford took the court for the first time this season Monday night against Randolph. The Quakers looked like a team that has been playing the entire campaign.

Liam Ward posted a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds and Guilford used a strong performance on the offensive glass to defeat Randolph 80-60 at Giles Gymnasium.

The Quakers (1-0, 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) held a 22-7 edge in offensive rebounding, and they turned that plus-15 advantage into 20 second-chance points.

Guilford took 19 more shots than the WildCats (1-3, 0-3) and shot 42.5% from the field.

Jaylen Gore scored 15 points. Jorden Davis and Tyler Dearman each scored 14. Gore dished out four assists and Dearman recorded five steals.

Randolph led 7-2 after the opening three minutes, but Guilford responded with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.

Danny Bickey had 19 points and was the only RC player in double figures. Justin Dula finished with four points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

