Region roundup: Randolph men hold off Shenandoah; Lynchburg falls to Ferrum

Jerry Goodman only made one 3-pointer in Randolph’s first five games in the abbreviated 2021 season. He more than made up for the slow start with big 3s Thursday against Shenandoah.
Goodman connected on four triples, including one with 25 seconds remaining that gave the WildCats some needed breathing room to claim a 79-74 victory at Giles Gymnasium.
Goodman was one of four RC players in double figures with 16 points. He shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and his triple with 25 seconds left gave the WildCats (2-4, 2-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) a 76-72 lead.
That 3 allowed RC to seize control after Shenandoah (0-4, 0-4) unleashed a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to one point with 48 seconds remaining.
Goodman, who entered the game 1 of 5 from 3-point range, made the big shot to put the WildCats up by two possessions, then made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to secure the victory.
Evan Makle matched Goodman with 16 points. Makle added eight rebounds.
Jordan Phillips-McLyod had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and CJ Loving (Amherst) posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Shenandoah’s Jaylen Williams led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting. He pulled down seven rebounds and added seven assists.
Andres Fyre had 17 points and Trammell Anthony added 14 points.
Ferrum 74, Lynchburg 55
Nick Helton scored 17 points and connected on five of Ferrum’s 15 3-pointers as the Panthers used a sizzling shooting performance to hand Lynchburg its first loss of the season at Turner Gymnasium.
The Panthers (4-3, 3-2 ODAC) shot 51.9% from the field and 15 of 30 from 3-point range.
Ferrum raced out to a 16-6 lead within the opening 5 ½ minutes and connected on 10 3s in the opening 20 minutes.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 67-34 following Bryce Hall’s 3 with 12 minutes remaining.
The Hornets (3-1, 2-1) shot 34.4% for the game and trimmed the second-half deficit to 18 following a 15-0 run that spanned more than six minutes.
Landon Sutton led UL with nine points. TC Thacker (Amherst) did not play for UL.
