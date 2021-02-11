Region roundup: Randolph men hold off Shenandoah; Lynchburg falls to Ferrum

Jerry Goodman only made one 3-pointer in Randolph’s first five games in the abbreviated 2021 season. He more than made up for the slow start with big 3s Thursday against Shenandoah.

Goodman connected on four triples, including one with 25 seconds remaining that gave the WildCats some needed breathing room to claim a 79-74 victory at Giles Gymnasium.

Goodman was one of four RC players in double figures with 16 points. He shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and his triple with 25 seconds left gave the WildCats (2-4, 2-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) a 76-72 lead.

That 3 allowed RC to seize control after Shenandoah (0-4, 0-4) unleashed a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to one point with 48 seconds remaining.

Goodman, who entered the game 1 of 5 from 3-point range, made the big shot to put the WildCats up by two possessions, then made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to secure the victory.

Evan Makle matched Goodman with 16 points. Makle added eight rebounds.

Jordan Phillips-McLyod had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and CJ Loving (Amherst) posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.