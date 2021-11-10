Region roundup: Randolph men's basketball edges Greensboro, and more

CJ Loving scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added seven rebounds as Randolph outlasted Greensboro 63-58 Wednesday evening at Hanes Gymnasium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Christian Thompson’s layup with 5:59 remaining allowed the Pride (0-3) to cut the deficit to 50-49, and that is when Loving, an Amherst native, took over.
Loving scored seven of the next nine points for the WildCats (2-1) to help them extend their lead to 59-49.
Jerry Goodman added 12 points for RC. Matthew Brown had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for GC.
Liberty signs pair of forwards
Liberty announced 6-foot-7 forwards Zach Cleveland and Ben Southerland signed on the early signing day.
Southerland, a senior at Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, flipped his commitment from Charleston to Liberty in October to join Cleveland in the recruiting class.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph 62, Salem 37
Kylie Stark scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, pulled down five rebounds and added two steals as the WildCats (3-0) had little trouble defeating the Spirits (0-1) inside Giles Gymnasium.
Natalie Clark added 13 points and shot 3 of 3 from 3-point range. RC overcame a slow start and outscored Salem 43-11 over the second and third periods.
Shiery signs with Liberty
Liberty signed one player on the early signing day by bringing in 6-foot-3 center Caroline Shiery from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Shiery averaged 18.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a junior.
SOFTBALL
Trio sign with Liberty
William Byrd outfielder Madison Tuck, catcher Savannah Jessee from Daniel Boone High School in Tennessee, and infielder Brynn McManus from McMinnville High School in Oregon signed to joined the Flames.
Tuck will be the fifth Virginian on the roster, joining Naomi Jones (E.C. Glass/LCA), Hailey Deter, Raye Green and Paige Bachman.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty signs eight
Liberty made recruiting North Carolina a priority by announcing the signing four of its eight players from the neighboring state.
Ivy Garner, Sallie Garner, Megan Hagan and Haleigh Arostegui call the Tar Heel State home. Two players from Pennsylvania (Halle Engle and Ava Goodman), one player from Tennessee (Allison Hansford) and another from Maryland (Elise Graf) rounded out the signing class.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty signs Georgia triple jump state champ
Joshua Smith, a senior at Landmark Christian in Union City, Georgia, signed with Liberty. He broke NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s 35-year record in the state triple jump with a mark of 48 feet, 9.5 inches to win the Georgia 1A Private state title.
The mark landed him on the Atlanta Track Club’s 2021 Powerade All-Metro High School Track & Field team.