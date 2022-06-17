Region roundup: Randolph men's soccer coach Adam Godwin steps down, and more

Adam Godwin's time as head coach of the Randolph men's soccer team has come to an end after four seasons.

Godwin, who's called Lynchburg home for the past two decades, is stepping down to join the University of Florida women's soccer staff as an assistant coach.

"Leaving Randolph is unquestionably the toughest decision I've ever had to make in my career," Godwin said in Randolph's news release. "... I want to thank the student-athletes that I had the privilege of coaching over these four years. You will never know the impact that you had on me. You have made me both a better coach and a better man. After my family, I love you guys the most and I wish you all nothing but the very best. I will be cheering you on every step of the way, on and off the field."

During his four seasons at RC, Godwin led the WildCats to a 34-22-7 record for a .595 winning percentage. Randolph's most recent squad put together a 14-3-2 record under Godwin, earning a spot in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship for the first time in six years. The .789 winning percentage in 2021 was the second-best in program history, and the 14 wins — which included a victory over then-undefeated and No. 1 Washington and Lee — marked the most since 2013.

Godwin's players picked up 10 all-conference honors, five all-state, four all-region and one All-American honor. Evan Blow, the All-American honoree, was named ODAC player of the year in each of the last two seasons.

The WildCats also earned the United Soccer Coaches Academic Award, which recognizes programs that have attained a cumulative 3.0 GPA as a team, for the last three seasons. No other Randolph team had earned the award before his arrival.

"It's easy to quantify the tremendous impact Coach Godwin has had on the men's soccer program at Randolph. It's even easier to qualify the positive culture he has built, not just on the pitch, but in the classroom, in the community, and on our campus. It's also easy to see why a brand like the Florida Gators came searching for his abilities," RC athletic director Tom Galbraith said in a release.

The ties to Lynchburg for Godwin, a native Hereford, England, have roots in the early 2000s when he attended Liberty University. He played for the men's program there and eventually held non-soccer jobs in the athletic department. Godwin also was an assistant with the LU and University of Lynchburg women's soccer programs before taking his first head coaching gig at Randolph ahead of the 2019 season.

Randolph, in its release, said a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands commitment from 3-star quarterback

Hank Brown, a rising senior quarterback at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, verbally committed to Liberty on Thursday. He becomes the fourth verbal commit in the recruiting class of 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Brown is rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He held seven reported offers, including from Power Five programs Illinois, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

Brown joins a recruiting class that now features four three-star prospects in Brown, wide receivers Quentin Thomas and Jeremiah Slack, and linebacker Olan Robinson.

Brown hasn’t started a game for Lipscomb Academy, which is coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Brown spent the 2021 season as the backup to Cincinnati signee Luther Richesson.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Lynchburg, Liberty finish in top 100 of Directors' Cup standings

Lynchburg finished 55th in the NCAA Division III Directors' Cup standings, while Liberty finished 74th in the Division I standings.

The Hornets were the second-highest-finishing Old Dominion Athletic Conference team in the DIII standings. Washington and Lee placed 12th overall.

UL racked up 173 of its 325 points in the fall thanks to top-35 finishes from men's and women's cross country, field hockey, and men's and women's soccer.

The winter and spring sports combined for 152 points, buoyed by strong showings from baseball, men's lacrosse and men's track & field.

Liberty was the highest-finishing team from the ASUN Conference with 272.5 points. The Flames racked up 90 of their 162 points in the fall from the field hockey's runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.

Men's golf, softball and men's tennis combined for 110.5 points in the spring. No winter sports picked up points for Liberty.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Down East 3, Lynchburg 1

Samuel Vasquez got his first promotion to an affiliated member of the Cleveland Guardians earlier this month when he joined Lynchburg. The right-hander’s first two appearances have been a struggle.

The 22-year-old surrendered two runs on three hits in the ninth inning as Down East broke a late tie to win its second straight over the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.

Vasquez (0-1) has been with Cleveland’s rookie league affiliates since signing in 2018, and his first two appearances with the Hillcats have not looked good. He has allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks in 1⅔ innings.

The Wood Ducks (30-31) took advantage of Vasquez’s ineffectiveness as the first three batters reached on singles (one was erased on a stolen base), and a wild pitch led to Maximo Acosta scoring the go-ahead run.

Xavier Valentin’s sacrifice fly scored Yosy Galan for an insurance run that wasn’t needed.

Bradford Webb (3-3) faced two over the minimum in his four innings of relief. He struck out eight and allowed two hits.

The Hillcats (31-30) had their chances against Wood Ducks starter Josh Stephan. They had runners in scoring position in the first and second innings and didn’t push a run across.

Lynchburg struck first in the bottom of the fifth. Jordan Brown (2 for 3) laced a one-out double to left field and scored on Wilfri Peralta’s single.

Down East answered in the top of the sixth as Efrenyer Narvaez (2 for 3) delivered a single that scored Derwin Barreto.

Hillcats starter Jack Leftwich allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out eight over 5⅔ innings. Juan Zapata allowed one hit and struck out four over 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief.