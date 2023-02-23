For the first time, Randolph women’s basketball is advancing to the semifinal round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.

The WildCats used a 13-1 run in the third quarter to pull ahead for good, answering every Guilford punch late and finishing off a 65-59 win at the free-throw line in the quarterfinal round at the Salem Civic Center on Thursday.

In a game that remained close throughout the afternoon, Randolph fell behind by three possessions less than 2 1/2 minutes after the halftime break. The fifth-seeded WildCats (19-7) trailed 34-27 — the largest margin of the day — following Carleigh Perry’s 3-pointer for fourth-seeded Guilford (20-6). That’s when Randolph’s aggressive approach on the offensive end paid off.

The WildCats reeled off seven straight points as part of the five-minute run that turned things around. Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson, who finished the day as the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, hit a jumper and drew a foul (but missed the free throw), and she and two teammates got back to the free-throw line three more times on the ensuing possessions.

Crenshaw-Patterson, Amherst grad Nadia West and Brookville grad Kylie Stark each hit 1 of 2 from the line, with Stark tying the game at 34 with 3:45 left in the frame.

Jessica Jennings (13 points) cut through the heart of the Guilford defense and through the lane to the basket after that to give Randolph a lead it never relinquished.

Stark — who, along with West, had 11 points on the day — easily got to the rim next, and Jennings picked off the Quakers’ inbounds pass and laid the ball off the backboard to keep momentum on Randolph’s side.

The Quakers pulled within 40-39 at the end of the third and remained within one possession of the WildCats through the first 3 1/2 minutes of the final frame.

Lindsay Gauldin (17 points) kept Guilford in the game in the final minutes. The ODAC player of the year was responsible for Guilford’s final 12 points, and either cut the Randolph lead to one possession or kept it to three points or less five times in the last three minutes. But RC went 6 for 8 at the line to seal it.

A significant factor in Randolph’s win was its defense, which forced 22 Guilford turnovers. The WildCats took advantage to the tune of 22 points (the Quakers forced 15 turnovers but only converted those into eight points).

In addition to Gauldin — who had a double-double with 11 rebounds — Perry tallied 13 points, and Anna Giannopoulou had 11 points as Guilford’s other double-figure scorers.

Crenshaw-Patterson also recorded a double-double, tallying 13 boards as the game’s leading rebounder.

The win in the ODAC tournament is just the WildCats’ second in program history. Their last came in 2017.

Randolph, which won the rubber match with Guilford on Thursday after splitting the regular-season series 1-1, will take on No. 1 seed Washington and Lee in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Civic Center. W&L beat Randolph 81-52 in the regular season in Lexington on Jan. 24.

The Generals (20-6) beat No. 8 Ferrum 85-69 in the quarterfinals earlier Thursday.

Liberty 77, Bellarmine 50

Bellarmine kept pace with Liberty for the opening 5 1/2 minutes. Perimeter jumpers were falling, and the Knights were able to get to the free-throw line.

Then, Jordan Hodges made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter. It opened the floodgates as the Flames’ offense heated up inside Liberty Arena.

Hodges’ 3 sparked a 23-3 run spanning nearly 9 1/2 minutes as the Flames (20-7, 14-2 ASUN Conference) won their 12th straight game in convincing fashion over the Knights (8-21, 4-12).

Liberty reached the 20-win mark for the 22nd time in the past 27 seasons. It also locked up a top-two seed for the upcoming 10-team ASUN tournament.

The Flames trail FGCU by one game with two games remaining in the regular season. They split the season series with the Eagles.

Hodges, a sophomore point guard, scored a career-high 12 points. She was 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

Mya Berkman had 14 points and four rebounds. Kennedi Williams added 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting.

The Flames shot 54.5% from the field.

Sheniq Coatney led Bellarmine with 15 points and eight rebounds. She scored the Knights’ first four points, and the visiting team trailed 14-10 following a pair of free throws from Jayla Butler.

Hodges’ 3 with 53 seconds left were the final points of the quarter, and the Flames carried the momentum into the second quarter.

Bellarmine was 1 of 12 from the field in the second quarter. It trailed by 25 points at halftime thanks to making five free throws in the final 2:41 of the half.

The Knights missed their final five shots of the opening quarter and shot 5 of 25 from the field in the first half.

Lydia Reimbold added 12 points for Bellarmine.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

In the boys Region 3C semifinal at Spotswood, fifth-seeded Rustburg finished its season one win shy of a state tournament berth, falling to the No. 1 Trailblazers, 54-34. ... The season also came to an end in Penn Laird for the No. 3 seed Liberty girls, who lost to No. 2 Spotswood in the Region 3C semifinal round, 59-33. ... The No. 3 William Campbell girls lost in the Region 1B semifinals at No. 2 Buffalo Gap, 41-17.