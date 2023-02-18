Kylie Stark spent the first 2½ minutes of Saturday’s game on the bench. While she’s been on the floor for every other tipoff this season, on Senior Day, some of her Randolph teammates got the start ahead of her.

Stark didn’t miss a beat upon entering. Forty-two seconds after subbing in, she curled off a screen and hit a jumper just off the right elbow. The basket was the first of the punches she traded with a former high school rival, and gave the WildCats the lead for good.

Stark, a Brookville grad, gave RC the upper hand in the first half as she battled Eastern Mennonite sophomore and former E.C. Glass standout Mya Hamlet, and teammates Jessica Jennings and Nadia West (Amherst) kept the Royals from ever having a chance in the second half in a 79-59 victory at Giles Gymnasium.

West tallied the first four of her career-high 16 points in the first few minutes of the third quarter. Randolph went up 31-21 and led by double digits the rest of the way — its advantage growing to as many as 25 points in a testy fourth quarter, which featured a short-lived shoving match and a Randolph technical foul.

West benefited from excellent ball movement by her teammates, often finding herself wide open under the basket for easy points. The WildCats, who recorded 21 assists on 31 baskets, also blistered the Royals from deep in the second half, courtesy of Jennings.

Jennings hit five of her six 3s in the second half (she went 6 of 7 beyond the arc) on her way to a career- and game-high 20 points. She also tallied a game-best six assists.

Stark finished with 12 points, eight of which came in the first 20 minutes and matched the scoring output of Hamlet in that span.

The Royals’ leading scorer on the season was the driver of the visitors’ offense once again and finished with a team-best 18 points. But EMU was punished on the glass — Randolph earned a 45-28 advantage there and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

Eastern Mennonite had eight second-chance points, with six of those coming from Hamlet. She scored off three of her four offensive rebounds (and had a game-high nine total rebounds).

Two other EMU players finished in double figures: Lauryn Moore caught fire from 3-point land (4 of 10) late and finished with 14 points, and Jayda Jones was even more effective from deep with her 15 points off triples.

Jones, a freshman and Staunton River product, was a perfect 5 for 5 from the field to record her first collegiate double-figure scoring game.

On Saturday, though, EMU couldn’t overcome a poor shooting day as a team (34.5%) and never was able to string together stops. Randolph’s swarming zone defense caused 19 turnovers and converted those into 20 points.

Stark (five assists) had two of those in the second frame, when she picked off a pass and took the ball the other way for a quick, easy layup that ended EMU’s 7-0 spurt — the visitors’ only serious sense of momentum on the day. Less than 10 seconds later, she drew a charge, and teammate Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson got to the free-throw line at the other end, where she knocked down two of her 12 points.

She was one of four Randolph players in double figures and led her team with seven rebounds.

Randolph wrapped the regular season with a program-record 18 wins (an 18-7 mark overall and 12-6 record in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play). The win secured for the WildCats a first-round bye for the ODAC tourney.

They will be the No. 5 seed and take on No. 4 Guilford at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center. The WildCats dropped a 75-63 decision to the Quakers on Jan. 28 in Greensboro, North Carolina, after winning the teams’ first meeting 78-42 on Dec. 3.

Eastern Mennonite already had locked up the 10th seed and final spot in the ODAC tourney ahead of Saturday’s game. It finished the regular season with a 9-16 overall record and 4-14 mark in conference play.

The Royals, like Lynchburg (the No. 9 seed, after finishing with a 7-18, 6-12 record), will play first-round road games to open the tournament Monday. Lynchburg plays at No. 8 Ferrum at 7 p.m., while EMU is at No. 7 Shenandoah at 7 p.m.

Lynchburg, Randolph men both miss postseason

The WildCats and Hornets men’s teams saw their seasons end Saturday, with both failing to crack the top 10 in the conference standings, which determine the ODAC tournament qualifiers.

Lynchburg will miss the tournament for the first time since 2008, while Randolph is locked out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Lynchburg (6-19, 3-13 ODAC) finished in a tie for 11th, and Randolph (5-20, 1-15) finished last among the 13 league teams.

The Hornets posted their worst records overall and in league play since 2008-09, when they went 4-22 and 2-14, respectively, in coach Hilliary Scott’s first season at the helm. Randolph’s .200 overall winning percentage is the worst in the program’s 16 years of existence.

Liberty swimming wins fifth straight CCSA title

Abbie Shaw and Eva Suggs finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 backstroke, and Liberty pulled away from James Madison to win its fifth consecutive Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championship at the University of Tennessee’s Allen Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Flames finished with 1,441.5 points. JMU had 1,339.

Also at the meet, Old Dominion senior and Jefferson Forest grad Tara Enneking finished out her swimming career by placing fourth in the 100 backstroke Friday and 11th in the 200 free. She also was part of ODU's eighth-place 200 free relay, its eighth-place 400 medley relay and its seventh-place 800-free relay.