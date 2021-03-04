Region roundup: Randolph women's basketball falls in ODAC Tourney opener, and more

Randolph women’s basketball held the advantage for almost 24 minutes in a span that stretched into the late stages of the third quarter Thursday. But then Kayla Cabiness got a short jumper to fall with 1:52 left in the frame to push Ferrum ahead, and Jordan Ellis provided another shot in the arm to give the Panthers all the momentum they needed to pull off a 65-48 win in the first round of the ODAC Tournament at Giles Gymnasium.

Cabiness’ shot gave Ferrum a 40-39 lead before Ellis hit a corner 3 at the buzzer, and the ninth-seeded Panthers (2-9) followed that up with a dominating fourth quarter, outscoring No. 8 Randolph 22-9 to end the WildCats’ season.

Ferrum avenged an earlier, overtime loss to RC. The WildCats (2-7) got their first win of the season against the Panthers, 72-70, before dropping six straight. Randolph also won its final regular-season game heading into the postseason opener Thursday.

The visitors exploited Randolph on the boards for a 44-33 advantage, turning 15 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points. The Panthers also outscored RC 26-12 in the paint.

Randolph shot just 29.1% (16 of 55), while Ferrum finished 39.3% (22 of 56).