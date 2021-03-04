Region roundup: Randolph women's basketball falls in ODAC Tourney opener, and more

Randolph women’s basketball held the advantage for almost 24 minutes in a span that stretched into the late stages of the third quarter Thursday. But then Kayla Cabiness got a short jumper to fall with 1:52 left in the frame to push Ferrum ahead, and Jordan Ellis provided another shot in the arm to give the Panthers all the momentum they needed to pull off a 65-48 win in the first round of the ODAC Tournament at Giles Gymnasium.
Cabiness’ shot gave Ferrum a 40-39 lead before Ellis hit a corner 3 at the buzzer, and the ninth-seeded Panthers (2-9) followed that up with a dominating fourth quarter, outscoring No. 8 Randolph 22-9 to end the WildCats’ season.
Ferrum avenged an earlier, overtime loss to RC. The WildCats (2-7) got their first win of the season against the Panthers, 72-70, before dropping six straight. Randolph also won its final regular-season game heading into the postseason opener Thursday.
The visitors exploited Randolph on the boards for a 44-33 advantage, turning 15 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points. The Panthers also outscored RC 26-12 in the paint.
Randolph shot just 29.1% (16 of 55), while Ferrum finished 39.3% (22 of 56).
Cabiness tallied a team-high 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. Kylie Stark led the WildCats with 16 points, adding five assists. The Brookville grad and freshman finished in double figures in all nine games.
SOFTBALL
Greensboro 3-9, Randolph 0-8: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Jordan Deaton laced a single to left that scored Alexis Sox and lifted the Pride (6-2) over the WildCats (3-5) in the eighth inning of the nightcap to secure the sweep at Latham Park.
Lexi Hawkins (2 for 3) accounted for all three of RC’s seventh-inning runs that forced extra innings. She laced a two-run double to center that scored Allie Jarrett (2 for 4, three runs) and Delaney Nuckols (2 for 4, two runs) to cut the deficit to one run, and then the LCA product scored on a wild pitch.
Madison Jarrelle went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the nightcap.
Dominique Irving accounted for two of RC’s three hits in the opener as Cheyanne Cox stymied the WildCats’ bats in a complete-game effort.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 0, Roanoke 0
Kyle Gallagher recorded seven saves for the Hornets (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) and Zach Behe tallied four saves for the Maroons (0-0-3, 0-0-3) as the teams played to a draw at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 1, Kennesaw State 0
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Rachel DeRuby scored her first career goal in the 62nd minute, Melody Jayroe posted her 16th career shutout with four saves, and the Flames (2-2-2, 1-1 ASUN Conference) edged the Owls (1-5, 0-2) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, Richmond 2
Nicaise Muamba outlasted Matt Fernandez at No. 1 singles by scores of 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 as the Flames (7-4) defeated the Spiders (1-3) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 8, Randolph-Macon 1
In Ashland, Ruth de Souza, Allison Wandling, Kate Kotany, Isabela Guilarte and Alexia Alfaro won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Vixens (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) defeated the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-1) for the first time since April 2, 2011, at Banks Tennis Center.