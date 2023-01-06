Region Roundup: Randolph women's basketball off to best start in program history, and more

The Randolph women's basketball team is on a roll. Heading into the heart of conference play, the WildCats look to add to their 10-game win streak and improve on their best start in program history.

With a 22-point win over Ferrum on Wednesday — their third double-digit victory over an Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent so far this season — the 'Cats improved to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in league play. The 12-2 mark improved on last season's 11-2 start, the program's previous best.

In the last campaign, coach Steve Lanpher's third at the helm, Randolph went 16-7 overall and 12-5 in the ODAC, setting new program bests for wins in both categories. Before last year, Randolph had never had more than eight wins in conference play and hadn't ever posted a winning record against the league. The team's overall mark also was its first winning mark in four decades.

With 11 games left in the regular season, all against conference foes, Randolph has a good shot at surpassing those accomplishments. First on the docket is Virginia Wesleyan (5-8, 1-5 ODAC), which visits Giles Gymnasium for a 2 p.m. contest Saturday.

The WildCats, who are third in the league standings, also will take on the current conference leaders Washington and Lee (10-3, 7-0) and Roanoke (11-1, 5-0) in road games later this month, as well as crosstown rival Lynchburg in February.

The Hornets and 'Cats will meet in a rematch of Randolph's 56-49 win on Nov. 30, 2022, at UL's Turner Gymnasium. The victory snapped a 21-game skid for RC against Lynchburg (2-10, 1-5) and gave Randolph its first victory at Turner since 1998.

Randolph wraps up the regular season Feb. 18 at home against Eastern Mennonite in a game that will feature two former area high school standouts and rivals. Kylie Stark, a junior, has led Randolph for three seasons since graduating from Brookville. Mya Hamlet, a sophomore and E.C. Glass grad, is EMU's leader.

Stark currently is fourth in the league in scoring (13.4 points per game) while Hamlet is eighth (12.8 ppg). Each leads her team in that category as well as in rebounding average — Hamlet pulls down 7.2 per game (fifth in the league) and Stark tallies 5.4 per contest.

The two also are nearly even in assists per game (Hamlet at 2.5 and Stark 2.4), steals per game (Hamlet 2.4 and Stark 2.6) and minutes per game (Hamlet 31.6 and Stark 30.5). Both also rank among the best in the league in free throws made per game — Hamlet leads the ODAC at four made free throws per contest and in attempts (6.4), while Stark is third with 3.5 makes at the line on average. Stark shoots 83.1% from the line, which is good for third in the league, although she's taken 20 more free throws than either of the two players that lead the category.

GIRLS TENNIS

VES’ Gill competes at USTA nationals

Virginia Episcopal sophomore Blair Gill wrapped up an impressive showing at the United States Tennis Association National Winter Championships early this week, coming up just short of reaching the quarterfinal rounds in both doubles and singles competition featuring players from across the country.

In the 16 & under singles tournament that included 128 players — held on clay courts at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida — Gill finished in the top 16. In doubles play, which featured 64 players, Gill and partner Dasha Chichkina, of Pennsylvania, advanced to the round of 32.

Gill, who is among the top 10 in both the Virginia and Mid-Atlantic USTA rankings for girls under 16, won three singles matches on her way to becoming one of the last 16 standing in that bracket.

The VES standout took down opponents from Minnesota, California and Pennsylvania in the first three rounds, including the tournament’s 10th-seeded player in the second round. She fell to New York’s Sophia Holod, the sixth seed, in the round of 16 to come up one win shy of advancing to the quarterfinals.

In 16 & under girls doubles play, Gill and Chichkina defeated players from Colorado and Texas in their first-round match, 6-1, 6-3, before falling 6-1, 6-1 to a duo from New York — which included Holod — in the round of 32.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Waites named cornerbacks coach at Liberty

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell completed his on-field coaching staff with the announcement of Denares “Dino” Waites as the Flames’ new cornerbacks coach.

Waites replaces Darius Eubanks, who spent one season at Liberty as cornerbacks coach.

Waites spent the 2022 season as the safeties coach at Virginia Military Institute. He previously served as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Division II Albany State from 2018 through 2021, and he was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Carson-Newman for eight seasons.

Albany State boasted Division II’s top-ranked scoring defense in 2021 under Waites’ guidance.

He was named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) assistant coach of the year in 2013 during his time at Carson-Newman.

The Liberty defensive staff will feature co-defensive coordinators Jack Curtis (safeties) and Skylor Magee (defensive line), along with position coaches Robert Bala (linebackers) and Kyle Krantz (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers).