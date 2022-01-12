Region roundup: Randolph women's basketball wins, men lose; Glass volleyball players recognized

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson and Kylie Stark each recorded more than 20 points, and Randolph women’s basketball led for the final 31 minutes in a 76-45 rout of Shenandoah at Giles Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Crenshaw-Patterson recorded a game-high and career-high 25 points, and Stark, a Brookville grad, matched her season high with 23 points. Yanessa Cabrera had eight assists for the WildCats (10-2, 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), who have won three straight.

RC scored 29 points off 18 Shenandoah turnovers. The Hornets (7-4, 2-4), who snapped a three-game win streak, didn’t record any points off Randolph’s eight turnovers.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hampden-Sydney 73, Randolph 72

In Hampden-Sydney, Ryan Clements hit a pair of crucial free throws with three seconds left, rendering Jerry Goodman’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for Randolph futile against the final result at Douglas Fleet Gymnasium as the Tigers snapped a two-game skid.

Randolph battled back after going down 10 points midway through the second half, and Landon Wagoner’s layup with 2:06 left got the WildCats (3-9, 0-4 ODAC) within two points. But the teams traded missed shots after that, and the next points came from Clements at the free-throw line, which gave the Tigers (8-3, 3-1) a two-possession lead and ultimately the win.

Randolph’s Jordan Phillips-McLoyd led all scorers with 26 points. Wagoner pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for RC, which has lost eight straight.

Davidson Hubbard led H-SC with 21 points.

HIGH SCHOOLS

E.C. Glass volleyball players earn national recognition

A trio of E.C. Glass players earned accolades this week from PrepVolleyball.com, joining elite company on lists recognizing the fall’s best high school athletes in the nation.

Senior VB Trost was one of 120 players and one of just two from Virginia to earn the designation of All-American. Junior Devan Funke was named honorable mention, and senior Erin Johnson picked up a special mention nod.