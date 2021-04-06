Region roundup: Randolph's Stark, Lynchburg's Oguich honored by ODAC, and more

Randolph guard Kylie Stark made the most indelible impression among the women’s basketball freshmen in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Lynchburg forward Abby Oguich was the best player on the team that won the league’s tournament title.

They hauled in two of the ODAC’s top honors Tuesday.

Stark, a Lynchburg native and Brookville High grad, was named the conference’s rookie of the year, and Oguich was tabbed the league’s player of the year.

UL’s Katie Crump was named the coach of the year after leading the Hornets to an 11-1 record and a 67-61 victory over Roanoke in the ODAC tournament title game.

“I had a great team, great coaching staff. It was really a great freshman experience,” Stark said, “and although it wasn’t the outcome I wanted it to be, we wanted it to be, it was still a great starting season to really set the foundation for the next three years.”

Stark led the ODAC in minutes per game (38.8), assists (33) and steals (32). She ranked third in scoring at 17.4 points per game, and her 45 free throws were second in the conference.