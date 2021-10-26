Region Roundup: Rustburg and Glass set for third volleyball clash, Staunton River football falls to Northside, and more

Rustburg senior Kate Hardie swung her way to 19 kills, and classmate Eden Bigham added nine kills and nine digs as Rustburg defeated Jefferson Forest 3-0 in the Seminole District semifinals Tuesday evening. In Lynchburg, E.C. Glass' VB Trost posted a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs as the Hilltoppers blanked visiting Liberty Christian.
That sets up an epic third clash of the season between the Red Devils and Hilltoppers, this one for the Seminole Tournament crown, which will be played at RHS at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Rustburg defeated the Cavaliers 25-22, 25-14, 25-12. Meah Coles finished with 38 assists and seven digs for the Red Devils (21-1), while Hardie added six digs and three blocks.
Glass (19-5) also received a strong performance from Devan Funke (12 assists, 12 digs, five kills) and Erin Johnson (12 assists, five digs, five kills) in the 26-24, 25-21, 25-15 victory over the Bulldogs.
Rustburg won both regular-season meetings against Glass, but the Hilltoppers forced a fifth set each time, something no other team has done against the Red Devils this season. The tournament is the last stop before teams head into region play next week.
Staunton River football falls to Northside
In Moneta, Staunton River led briefly in the first quarter, but Northside's offense proved to be too much in the first half, and the Vikings rode that wave to a 40-27 victory, spoiling the Golden Eagles' Homecoming.
The game originally was scheduled for Oct. 15, but it had to be rescheduled by of quarantine of Staunton River individuals. Tuesday's result gave the Vikings their third straight victory over Staunton River, and they improved to 12-3 all-time against their Blue Ridge Conference foe.
The Golden Eagles (4-3) took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, but Northside (3-5) reeled off two straight touchdowns and then took a 34-14 lead into halftime.
Northside was coming off a 36-15 loss to Lord Botetourt on Friday, while SRHS took down William Byrd the same night.
VES boys soccer advances
In Harrisonburg, Alvaro Menendez got Virginia Episcopal off to a strong start with a 10th-minute goal, and Joe Staggers added some second-half insurance as the Bishops downed Eastern Mennonite 2-0 in the Virginia Independent Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Menendez buried a pass from Marc Chammas, while Staggers' goal was assisted by Ethan Tebit in the 53rd minute. Case Irby had eight saves for VES, which plays at North Cross in the semifinals on Thursday. Tentative time is 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Drinkard claims medalist honors
Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard birdied her final two holes Tuesday to claim medalist honors in the Chick-fil-A Collegiate Invite held at Coosa Country Club in Rome, Georgia.
Drinkard, an Appomattox native and reigning Division III women’s golfer of the year, finished the two-day event at 5-under par and one shot ahead of Berry’s Bailey Plourde.
Drinkard was at 6 under at the turn and bogeyed Nos. 10, 12 and 16 to fall to 2 under and into a tie with Plourde.
Both golfers birdied No. 17, and Drinkard made birdie at the par-4 18th to edge Plourde by one shot.
Methodist, behind Drinkard and four other golfers in the top 12, finished with a team score of 4 over and finished 24 shots ahead of Berry.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lynchburg finishes 12th at Jensen Memorial
Lynchburg dropped three spots in the team standings and finished 12th in the two-day O’Briant Jensen Memorial at The Cardinal by Pete Dye in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Hornets shot 40 over in the second round and finished with a team total of 67 over.
Methodist won with a team score of 21 over.
UL’s Andrew Watson and Eddie Coffren V finished in a tie for 18th at 11 over.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lynchburg 6, Bridgewater 1
Nick Foley scored one goal and dished out an assist, five other players found the back of the net, and the Hornets (12-4-1, 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) stomped on the Eagles (6-8-2, 2-5-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Luke Mega, Michael Rendon, Joey Daly, Carl McAninch and Zach Whelan scored for UL. Josh Gilliam scored for Bridgewater in the 67th minute.
The ODAC released its tournament field Tuesday evening, and Washington and Lee secured the top position in the eight-team event. Lynchburg took the No. 2 spot. The Hornets host No. 7 Shenandoah on Saturday. Times have not yet been announced.
Randolph 5, Ferrum 1
Noah Carney scored back-to-back goals in a 65-second span midway through the first half, Ben Gries (Amherst) added a goal and an assist, and the WildCats (15-2-2, 5-2-2 ODAC) defeated the Panthers (2-15, 1-8) at Penn-Roediger Field in Ferrum.
Evan Blow and Colby Lambert each added a second-half goal for RC. Leo Galpin scored off an assist from Erick Nolasco for Ferrum’s lone goal.
Randolph earned the No. 4 spot in the ODAC soccer tourney, which begins Saturday. The WildCats will host No. 5 Roanoke. No. 1 Washington & Lee hosts No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, and No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan travels to No. 3 Randolph-Macon. Times will be announced this week.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Christopher Newport 3, Lynchburg 0
Maddie Carter had 12 kills, Sammy Carroll added three kills, 38 assists, four aces and five digs, and the Captains (18-8) swept the Hornets (10-11) by scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 at Turner Gymnasium.
Mya Green had three kills, 15 assists and five digs for UL.