Region roundup: Rustburg's Bigham follows no-hitter with perfect game, and more

Rustburg junior pitcher Eden Bigham is in the groove.
After tossing a no-hitter Friday night against Liberty Christian, Bigham was back in the circle Saturday afternoon at Brookville, where she threw a perfect game.
The UVa commit struck out a whopping 20 batters, all but one she faced, and threw 85 pitches over seven innings in the 3-0 victory. Bigham helped her own cause by going 2 for 3 with a home run and a double. Destiny Jones was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Rustburg improved to 5-0.
In Friday's no-hitter, Bigham fanned 17 and allowed one walk. Her sophomore year was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a freshman, Bigham led all area pitchers with 316 strikeouts in 155 innings and posted a 0.81 ERA.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lynchburg 14-5, Bridgewater 0-8
Bridgewater turned to junior Hunter Mohr to keep its season alive. The Appomattox native did just that in stymying the Lynchburg bats.
Mohr limited the Hornets to three unearned runs on three hits over six innings to help Bridgewater claim an 8-5 victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader in the best-of-three Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinal series at Fox Field.
The Hornets (31-12) won the opener 14-0 behind Zack Potts’ three-hit, eight-strikeout complete game.
UL had 13 hits in the opener, and six of its eight extra-base knocks drove in runs in the series-opening rout.
Kinston Carson went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and a solo homer, and Avery Neaves added three RBIs on a pair of doubles.
Neaves also drove in three runs in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Eagles (14-14) scored eight straight runs between the third and seventh innings to take control.
Mohr allowed three runs in the first three innings, but settled in and did not allow a hit over his final three frames on the mound.
Brandon Hartman’s bases-clearing double in the third tied the game at 3, and he scored the go-ahead run on an error one batter later.
Liberty 12, Kennesaw State 11
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Fraser Ellard entered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and recorded the final out to help the Flames (35-11, 19-1 ASUN) preserve a victory over the Owls (26-19, 12-8) at Stillwell Stadium.
KSU scored five times in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to one run. Garrett Hodges (3 for 4) hit a grand slam, and Malik Spratling (3 for 4, six RBIs) followed with his third homer of the game.
Liberty’s Brady Gulakowski went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Will Wagner (2 for 4) and Aaron Anderson (3 for 4) each scored three times and drove in two runs.
Anderson’s two-run homer in the ninth capped a three-run frame in which the Flames took a 12-6 lead.
Dylan Cumming (3-1) picked up the victory. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked three and struck out five in seven innings.
COLLEGE OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty sweeps ASUN men’s and women’s titles
In Jacksonville, Florida, Liberty won 20 of the 42 events and cruised to a sweep of the ASUN Conference men’s and women’s titles at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.
The Liberty men racked up 266 points and finished 83 ahead of second-place Kennesaw State. The women totaled 227.5 points to finish 45 ahead of the Owls.
Quinten Clay (men’s long jump and high jump), Diamantae Griffin (men’s 100 and 200 dashes), Chelsea Igberaese (women’s hammer and discus throws) and Abby Pantlitz (women’s 100 and 200) won two events apiece. Igberaese was named the women's most valuable performer.
The Flames swept the 3,000 steeplechase (Felix Kandie and Calli Doan), the 5,000 (Ryan Drew and Adelyn Ackley), javelin (Samuel Arter and Mackenzie Hainley) and shot put (Kyle Mitchell and Naomi Mojica).
John Hicks won the men’s hammer, Jose Ballivian claimed the men’s discus title, Felix Lawrence won the men’s 400, and Taylen Langin won the women’s pole vault.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBC’s Hale honored by ODAC
Sweet Briar’s Dustin Hale was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coach of the year after leading the Vixens to their first appearance in the ODAC championship match in the league’s head-to-head team tournament era.
Sweet Briar and Lynchburg led the league with seven all-conference selections apiece.
UL’s Ellen Druebbisch was named the league’s scholar-athlete of the year. Christina Harris (No. 1 singles) and Alissa Anderson and Lauren Pascadlo (No. 2 doubles) were named to the first team. Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) claimed second-team honors at No. 4 singles.
SBC’s Allison Wandling (No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Ruth de Souza) was joined on the first team by Kate Kotany (No. 3 singles), Isabela Guilarte (No. 4 singles), and Alexia Alfaro and Ruth Lechner (No. 3 doubles).