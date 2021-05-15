Region roundup: Rustburg's Bigham follows no-hitter with perfect game, and more

UL had 13 hits in the opener, and six of its eight extra-base knocks drove in runs in the series-opening rout.

Kinston Carson went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and a solo homer, and Avery Neaves added three RBIs on a pair of doubles.

Neaves also drove in three runs in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Eagles (14-14) scored eight straight runs between the third and seventh innings to take control.

Mohr allowed three runs in the first three innings, but settled in and did not allow a hit over his final three frames on the mound.

Brandon Hartman’s bases-clearing double in the third tied the game at 3, and he scored the go-ahead run on an error one batter later.

Liberty 12, Kennesaw State 11

In Kennesaw, Georgia, Fraser Ellard entered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and recorded the final out to help the Flames (35-11, 19-1 ASUN) preserve a victory over the Owls (26-19, 12-8) at Stillwell Stadium.

KSU scored five times in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to one run. Garrett Hodges (3 for 4) hit a grand slam, and Malik Spratling (3 for 4, six RBIs) followed with his third homer of the game.