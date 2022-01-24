Region Roundup: Scott picks up 200th win as Lynchburg men defeat Shenandoah; UL women win on the road

In Winchester, Lynchburg men's basketball overcame a halftime deficit to beat Shenandoah on Monday, 84-68, and secure win No. 200 for coach Hilliary Scott.

Lynchburg (10-5, 4-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) trailed for the entirety of the first half and was down 39-35 at the break. But midway through the second half, UL pounced when Shenandoah went cold.

Lynchburg went on a 9-0 run to briefly take the lead at 62-61. Jaylen Williams then scored three of his team-high 26 points on a free throw and jumper for Shenandoah (3-13, 2-5 ODAC), but the home team went just 2 of 16 from the field the rest of the way.

Tharon Suggs hit a 3-pointer on his way to a game-high 29 points, sparking a 22-4 run for Lynchburg to close the game.

Israel Lockamy (21 points) and Carrington Young (12 points) joined Suggs as Lynchburg's other double-figure scorers.

UL now has won two straight and sits in fourth place in the league standings in Scott's 14th season at the helm. All 200 wins for the E.C. Glass grad and Lynchburg native, who is in search of his 11th straight winning season, have come at the Lakeside drive institution.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 66, Guilford 50

In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg senior Kate Kolb scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, four of her teammates scored in double figures, and the Hornets defeated Guilford to notch their third straight win.

The victory gave Lynchburg (9-6, 5-3 ODAC) its first triumph at Guilford since Jan. 15, 2008. The Hornets had lost nine straight road games to their Greensboro rivals.

Kolb, a 6-foot-2 center from New Jersey, scored eight points in the first quarter, including the game's opening basket that sparked a 10-0 Lynchburg run. She has now reached double-digit scoring in six of her last seven games.

The Hornets led 35-20 at halftime. The Quakers (4-10, 2-7 ODAC) cut the deficit to seven points in the third quarter, but Lynchburg ramped up the pressure again to go up by double digits.

Lynchburg's Brooke Venter and Lizzie Davis finished with 12 points apiece, Olivia Harris added 11 points off the bench, and Erin Green chipped in 10 points.

Guilford's Lindsay Gauldin led all scorers with 20 points.