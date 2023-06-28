Jefferson Forest graduate Isaac Simmons counted on his putter as match play got underway in the Virginia State Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Boonsboro Country Club, and the putter never let him down.

The Liberty University standout defeated Reeve Felner 3 and 2 in the morning Round of 32, then took down David Stanford 4 and 3 in the afternoon Round of 16, and his knowledge of Boonsboro's greens, coupled with his ability to hole out from distance, helped Simmons advance to Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Making long, bending putts, Simmons told the VSGA, was key to the victories. One occurred in the morning at No. 1 and another took place in the afternoon at No. 8, just as Stanford was looking to cut Simmons' lead to 2-up.

He certainly knows Boonsboro. But Simmons had a little extra help reading the greens Wednesday. Friend Connor Burgess, an E.C. Glass grad who in 2016 correctly predicted the Hilltoppers first golf state championship in 28 years before continuing his career at Virginia Tech, played a role in Simmons' success. He served as caddy.

Burgess offers important advice because he's a two-time Fox Puss champion and a member at Boonsboro.

“We’ve putted better as the tournament has gone on," Simmons told the VSGA. "I say we because it’s a joint effort, [Burgess] reading and me putting. I need to keep that up tomorrow.

"With this course, I think it really comes down to if you sink a few putts. If you can sink a few of those sidewinders out here, it can be big.”

With Burgess in tow, Simmons was one of eight players to advance to the quarterfinal round. Also advancing: Bobby Dudeck III (who took down No. 1 seed Charlie Hanson), Samir Davidov, Jake Albert, Brandon Ramsuer, Sam Beach, Grayson Wood and Xander Goboy.

Davidov defeated No. 25 Luke Libbey (New Covenant) in the Round of 32, 3 and 2.

Quarterfinals begin Thursday at 7:30 a.m. Simmons tees of against Blacksburg's Albert at 7:45 a.m. The semifinals begin after lunch.

COLLEGES

Jones named national coach of the year

After leading the University of Lynchburg baseball team to its first-ever national title, coach Lucas Jones on Wednesday was named the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Sports Division III coach of the year.

"This particular recognition represents the whole to get to that elite level. It represents the group," Jones said in a news release from the school, specifically praising his players and the coaching staff that was instrumental in the run to the championship.

Jones capped the historic season by becoming the third coach at the school to earn coach of the year honors for an NCAA sport, joining men's soccer's Chris Yeager (2010) and women's soccer's Todd Olsen (2014).

Olsen's 2014 team is the only other team at the school to win an NCAA title.

Under Jones, the baseball squad captured its 10th Old Dominion Athletic Conference crown this season before winning its first NCAA regional and super regional, on the way to its first appearance in the Division III championship.

The Hornets amassed 48 wins — a new program and ODAC best — during Jones' sixth season at the helm of his alma mater.

Since arriving back in his hometown to take over the program in 2017, Jones has led the Hornets to a 166-85 record for a .661 winning percentage.

The Heritage High grad is also a three-time ODAC coach of the year, winning the award twice during his Lynchburg tenure and once at his previous stop, Washington and Lee.

LU's Doan earns academic All-America honors

Liberty runner Calli Doan has earned All-America honors both on and off the track for the second straight year. After picking up a second-team All-American award for her performance at NCAA outdoor championships, Doan on Wednesday was named to the 2023 CSC Academic All-America Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country second team.

Doan, who maintained a 4.0 GPA as she earned a master's degree in human performance, is just the second LU woman (and first since Danielle McNaney in 2004 and 2005) to pick up multiple Academic All-America awards in women’s track & field/cross country.

To start her final year of competition, Doan claimed the ASUN individual cross country title with a meet record and became the first five-time All-ASUN runner in meet history, and then earned All-Southeast Region honors. Before that, she set an LU women's cross country 5K record in the regular season.

In the indoor track season, Doan was named both Most Valuable Female Performer and Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer at the ASUN championships, where she won the 3K (in program and meet-record time) and 5K titles. Earlier in the season, she broke a program record in the mile that had stood since 2002.

Doan claimed her second career ASUN women’s steeplechase crown outdoors and finished 11th in the event at nationals. She also holds the program record in that event.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 0

Lynchburg put on another brilliant performance on the mound, and the Hillcats' offense took advantage of mistakes by the Delmarva pitching staff to post a series-opening victory Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Three hurlers combined to allow just four hits — which accounted for the only Delmarva base runners on the night — for Lynchburg's second shutout win of the season. The other also came against Delmarva (2-2) about one month ago on the road.

In Wednesday's contest, Yorman Gomez (3-4), Jack Jasiak and Tomas Reyes were perhaps even sharper than the previous cast on the bump. The trio didn't issue a single walk and struck out 10.

Against Gomez, who earned a second win in his last two starts, two Shorebirds reached scoring position. He gave up a two-out double to Noelberth Romero (2 for 3) in the second, then let him advance on the first of his two wild pitches on the day, but bounced back with a strikeout. Another wild pitch in the fifth moved Romero, who singled, to second. But Romero was stranded — a trend all night for Delmarva, which never saw more than one batter reach in any frame.

Jasiak gave up a leadoff double to Trendon Craig (2 for 4) — the only other Delmarva player with a hit — upon entering in the seventh, then responded by retiring the next six he faced. Reyes struck out the Shorebirds in order in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Lynchburg (3-1) got the only run it needed in the first, when it turned three walks and a hit by pitch into a1-0 lead. Angel Zarate picked up an RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Marc Filia walked and stole second in the eighth, setting up Jose Devers' RBI single. Wuilfredo Antunez capped the scoring by driving in Devers (2 for 3) on a single two batters later.

Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.