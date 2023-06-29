At Boonsboro Country Club, Blacksburg High School student Jake Albert enjoyed quite a day Thursday, winning twice — including a marathon matchup against Liberty University's Isaac Simmons — to become one of two teenagers who will battle it out against each other in Friday's finals of the Virginia State Amateur Championship.

Albert, a 16-year-old rising junior, went head-to-head with Simmons, a participant at this month's U.S. Open, in the quarterfinal round Thursday morning. It took 21 holes, but Albert emerged with the victory and then eliminated Bobby Dudeck III in another thriller, 1-up, in the semifinals.

For the second time in five years, the finals will feature two teenagers. Grayson Wood, an 18-year-old Massaponax High grad, won 4-3 in the quarterfinals against Chesapeake's Xander Goboy and then defeated Richmond mid-amateur Sam Beach 2-1 in the semis.

Friday's 36-hole final begins at 7:30 a.m.

“It means a lot," Albert told the VSGA about making the finals. "Last year, I had a first-round exit. To come all the way back from last year to making the finals this year is great. I’m going against a good friend of mine in Grayson Wood, so it’ll be fun.”

The morning match against Simmons featured interesting late-round moments. On No. 17, Simmons almost chipped in for birdie and Albert made a putt estimated at 12 feet to stay tied after escaping from a greenside bunker. Albert then had an opportunity to close Simmons out on 18 but missed a 6-foot putt.

Simmons and Albert tied the first two extra holes, but the Jefferson Forest grad hit his drive into the woods on the right at the par-5 third. Still, that hole came down to green play. Albert missed a 6-foot putt to give Simmons the chance to extend the match with a 5-foot putt, but Simmons missed it and Albert tapped in to advance.

“I took some time, just sat down in the clubhouse and cooled off a little bit," Albert told the VSGA about the moments after his quarterfinal win. "It was such a grind out there. Twenty-one holes is tough, especially when you’re going up against a great player like Isaac.”

Albert and Wood faced off last year in a VSGA Junior Match Play Championship final, and Wood won 3-2 at Willow Country Club in Richmond.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

One night after Lynchburg earned a shutout victory, Delmarva handed the Hillcats a loss in the same fashion. The Shorebirds tagged starter Alonzo Richardson for seven runs across the first four innings en route to a lopsided win at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday.

Delmarva (31-39, 3-2) doubled up Lynchburg (34-36, 3-2) in the hits column, 12-6, and used two of those in the first inning to take a lead it never relinquished.

Carter Young hit a one-out, first-pitch single, and Trendon Craig doubled him home two batters later. A pair of home runs — a three-run shot by Elio Prado (3 for 4) in the second and two-run long ball from Samuel Basallo in the fourth — along with Colin Burns' triple earlier in the fourth inning staked the Shorebirds to a 7-0 advantage.

Seven of the visitors' hits went for extra bases, and four players in that lineup had multiple hits on the night.

Angel Tejada hit a leadoff double in the sixth, moved up on a groundout and then scored on Yeury Gervacio's wild pitch to cap the scoring.

Gervacio gave up just that one hit and earned run in three innings of relief. Richardson (3-6) lasted five frames and surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. He's gone 0-4 in his last four outings (all starts).

Juan Benjamin led Lynchburg at the plate, going 2 for 4, and Jose Pastrano and Jose Devers had a double each. The Hillcats stranded five runners, and three others were erased by either getting caught stealing or on double plays.

Delmarva starter Deivy Cruz (win, 5-1) and reliever Juan De Los Santos combined to issue two walks and fan six.

Game 3 of the six-game series, which now is tied at 1-1, is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.