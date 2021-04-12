Region roundup: Simmons, Liberty lead Charlotte after Day 1 of Liberty Invitational, and more

Liberty redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons won both of his events Monday to help Liberty take a 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead over Charlotte following four-ball and foursome rounds at the Liberty Invitational held at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst.
The No. 14 Flames, hosting their first home event since 2015, hold the narrow one-point lead over the No. 41 49ers entering Tuesday’s individual match play events.
Simmons, a Jefferson Forest High graduate, and Zack Barbin defeated Carson Ownbey and Ben Woodruff 3 and 2 in the four-ball round. Simmons teamed with Ervin Chang to defeat Ownbey and Woodruff 4 and 3 in the foursome round.
Liberty and Charlotte halved two four-ball rounds and one foursome round. The 49ers foursome tandem of John Gough and Matt Sharpstene won 3 and 2 over Jonathan Yaun and Kieran Vincent.
No. 39 Virginia sent three golfers to compete in individual match play events as part of the invitational. Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) won both of his Monday matches. He shot a first-round 75 to top Liberty’s Connor Polender, and then carded a second-round 77 to top Liberty’s Philip Miller.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lynchburg in second at VSGA Intercollegiate
In Newport News, Ivy Foran and Emily Brubaker each shot 8 over, and Lynchburg sits in second place in the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Intercollegiate Championship at James River Country Club.
The Hornets posted a first-round total of 36 over. They are six shots back of Christopher Newport.
CNU’s Erica Whitehouse leads all individual players at 2 over. CNU and UL each have three players in the top six.
UL’s Emily Erickson is in sixth at 9 over, and Gracie Cannon is tied for seventh at 11 over.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 7-10, Ferrum 0-9
In Ferrum, Bri Hodges’ eighth-inning sacrifice fly scored Kayla Hugate from third as the Hornets (19-11, 9-1 ODAC) edged the Panthers (11-15, 2-6) in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep at American National Bank Field.
UL scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 9-4 lead. Hodges, who went 2 for 3 in the nightcap, clubbed a grand slam, and Sophie Tully (2 for 4) added a bases-clearing double in the high-scoring frame.
The Panthers forced extra innings by scoring five times on seven hits in the seventh inning.
Emily Charlton (4-1) threw a seven-hitter, struck out five and walked one as UL cruised to a victory in the opener.
Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox) knocked a two-run single to cap UL’s four-run first inning. The Hornets took advantage of three hits and two Ferrum errors and never looked back.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Eastern Mennonite 14, Sweet Briar 10
In Sweet Briar, Meghan Hickey scored five goals as the Royals (1-4) edged the Vixens (1-8) at Sweet Briar Soccer and Lacrosse Field. Zerah Chase scored three goals for SBC.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Sweet Briar 9, Emory & Henry 0
In Emory, Ruth de Souza and Isabela Guilarte posted 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, respectively, as the Vixens (10-5, 5-2 ODAC) swept the Wasps (5-4, 3-4) at Richardson Tennis Courts.
GOLF
Marshall, Lipscomb in seventh at Multi-Format Championship
In Zion Crossroads, local pair Adam Marshall and Chad Lipscomb shot 7 under in the two-person scramble to open the VSGA Multi-Format Team Championship at Spring Creek Golf Club.
The duo trail Evan Beck and Mikey Moyers by seven shots. Colton King and Marshall Tinsley are in a tie for 14th at 5 under. Tuesday’s second and final round will be a modified alternate shot.