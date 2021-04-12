Region roundup: Simmons, Liberty lead Charlotte after Day 1 of Liberty Invitational, and more

Liberty redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons won both of his events Monday to help Liberty take a 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead over Charlotte following four-ball and foursome rounds at the Liberty Invitational held at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst.

The No. 14 Flames, hosting their first home event since 2015, hold the narrow one-point lead over the No. 41 49ers entering Tuesday’s individual match play events.

Simmons, a Jefferson Forest High graduate, and Zack Barbin defeated Carson Ownbey and Ben Woodruff 3 and 2 in the four-ball round. Simmons teamed with Ervin Chang to defeat Ownbey and Woodruff 4 and 3 in the foursome round.

Liberty and Charlotte halved two four-ball rounds and one foursome round. The 49ers foursome tandem of John Gough and Matt Sharpstene won 3 and 2 over Jonathan Yaun and Kieran Vincent.

No. 39 Virginia sent three golfers to compete in individual match play events as part of the invitational. Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) won both of his Monday matches. He shot a first-round 75 to top Liberty’s Connor Polender, and then carded a second-round 77 to top Liberty’s Philip Miller.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lynchburg in second at VSGA Intercollegiate