Region roundup: Simmons, Manley land spots in upcoming VSGA championships, and more

Liberty redshirt junior Isaac Simmons and Campbell redshirt freshman Garnet Manley III both qualified for the Virginia State Golf Association State Open of Virginia, and Manley won a three-hole playoff to secure a berth into the VSGA Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Old Trail Golf Club.

Simmons, who was already exempt from qualifying for the state am, shot a 2-under 70 to claim medalist honors at the qualifying event.

Manley shot even par to secure one of four spots in the state am. Manley defeated Hampden-Sydney’s Mead Slonaker in a three-hole playoff to lock in the third and final qualifying spot in the State Open.

Locals Connor Burgess (Virginia Tech/E.C. Glass) and Marshall Tinsley (Amherst) were already exempt from qualifying for both events.

The VSGA Amateur Championship is scheduled to be played June 28 through July 2 at the Country Club of Petersburg. The State Open of Virginia is scheduled for July 16 through 18 at Independence Golf Club.

