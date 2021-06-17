Region roundup: Simmons, Manley land spots in upcoming VSGA championships, and more

Liberty redshirt junior Isaac Simmons and Campbell redshirt freshman Garnet Manley III both qualified for the Virginia State Golf Association State Open of Virginia, and Manley won a three-hole playoff to secure a berth into the VSGA Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Old Trail Golf Club.
Simmons, who was already exempt from qualifying for the state am, shot a 2-under 70 to claim medalist honors at the qualifying event.
Manley shot even par to secure one of four spots in the state am. Manley defeated Hampden-Sydney’s Mead Slonaker in a three-hole playoff to lock in the third and final qualifying spot in the State Open.
Locals Connor Burgess (Virginia Tech/E.C. Glass) and Marshall Tinsley (Amherst) were already exempt from qualifying for both events.
The VSGA Amateur Championship is scheduled to be played June 28 through July 2 at the Country Club of Petersburg. The State Open of Virginia is scheduled for July 16 through 18 at Independence Golf Club.
Liberty lands linebacker transfer
Storey Jackson, a second-team All-America selection from the FCS’ spring season, announced on social media he is transferring from Prairie View A&M to Liberty. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Jackson is a graduate transfer and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Jackson was a second-team STATS All-American this spring in the condensed schedule. He led the FCS with 16.7 tackles per game and was second nationally with 2.8 tackles for a loss per contest.
He spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Prairie View. He was a two-year starter for the Panthers.
Jackson joins Louisiana-Monroe graduate transfer Rashaad Harding as projected starting linebackers for the Flames in the 2021 season.
Ballengee competing at Olympic track & field trials
Staunton River High graduate Marcus Ballengee, a junior at Arkansas, is one of five athletes with ties to Liberty who are competing Friday through June 27 in the U.S. Olympic track & field trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Ballengee is competing in the decathlon and enters with the 12th-best points total in the field (7,895).
Liberty junior Makenzy Mizera is competing in the women’s triple jump. LU graduates Sam Chelanga (men’s 10K), Carson Waters (men’s pole vault) and Darrel Jones (men’s triple jump) also are competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team.
JF grad earns academic honor
Jefferson Forest alumnus and Randolph College soccer player Garrett Toms was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Academic All-State Team on Thursday.