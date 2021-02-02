Region roundup: Stark leads Randolph again, but WildCats fall to Randolph-Macon, and more

In Ashland, Brookville grad and Randolph freshman Kylie Stark continued her impressive start to her college career, tallying 21 points in her second game of the season Tuesday, but it wasn't enough, as the WildCats women's basketball team fell to Randolph-Macon at Crenshaw Gymnasium, 59-44.

R-MC (4-0) raced out to a 13-2 advantage after the first quarter and the entire game. After committing nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes, the WildCats (1-1) picked things up over the last three quarters and were outscored by just four points, but they couldn't pull themselves out of the hole.

Stark was responsible for six of her team's 15 first-half turnovers and scored just three points in the first 20 minutes, but she turned things around in the final two frames, adding 12 points from 3-point range and five points from the free-throw line for her game-high 21, nearly half of her team's total scoring output. She also recorded four steals and four rebounds.

Lanaysia Gonzalez was the team's next-leading scorer with eight points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. The WildCats didn't get any points from their bench.

Aimee DeBell and Becca Arrington paced R-MC with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Each finished with double-doubles, too, with DeBell adding 10 rebounds and Arrington tallying 11.