Region roundup: Stark leads Randolph again, but WildCats fall to Randolph-Macon, and more

In Ashland, Brookville grad and Randolph freshman Kylie Stark continued her impressive start to her college career, tallying 21 points in her second game of the season Tuesday, but it wasn't enough, as the WildCats women's basketball team fell to Randolph-Macon at Crenshaw Gymnasium, 59-44.
R-MC (4-0) raced out to a 13-2 advantage after the first quarter and the entire game. After committing nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes, the WildCats (1-1) picked things up over the last three quarters and were outscored by just four points, but they couldn't pull themselves out of the hole.
Stark was responsible for six of her team's 15 first-half turnovers and scored just three points in the first 20 minutes, but she turned things around in the final two frames, adding 12 points from 3-point range and five points from the free-throw line for her game-high 21, nearly half of her team's total scoring output. She also recorded four steals and four rebounds.
Lanaysia Gonzalez was the team's next-leading scorer with eight points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. The WildCats didn't get any points from their bench.
Aimee DeBell and Becca Arrington paced R-MC with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Each finished with double-doubles, too, with DeBell adding 10 rebounds and Arrington tallying 11.
Both teams shot less than 33% from the field. R-MC scored 17 points off RC's 20 turnovers, and had 21 second-chance points on 19 offensive rebounds.
Pair of area grads earn national weekly honors
A pair of area natives playing now at the college level garnered honors from D3hoops.com, earning spots on the organization’s men’s and women’s teams of the week.
Stark, the Brookville grad and current Randolph guard, and T.C. Thacker, an Amherst alumnus and senior at the University of Lynchburg, picked up the awards.
Stark became the just the second Randolph’s women’s player to earn the weekly recognition and first since 1998 following her impressive collegiate debut last week.
She poured on 24 points against Ferrum and flirted with a triple-double, tallying nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, as well. She went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Stark followed that up with her 21-point performance Tuesday.
Thacker’s performance in a win against Hampden-Sydney last week landed him on the men’s team of the week.
Like Stark, he also was strong from the free-throw line, going 13 for 14 as part of his 17-point day. He added 13 rebounds for his third double-double in as many games.
Thacker led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in both points per game and rebounds per game heading into Tuesday’s slate of contests.
Thacker and UL currently are on a COVID-19-forced pause. The Hornets should return to competition next week.
INDOOR TRACK
JF grad earns ODAC weekly honor
Alison Moreau, a senior at Roanoke College and graduate of Jefferson Forest, was named the ODAC women’s indoor track athlete of the week.
In her first two meets of the season, Moreau posted some of the country and league’s best times in several events.
Her 8.20 in the 60-meter dash, recorded at the Roanoke Division I/Division II Invitational Challenge, currently leads the ODAC and is 23rd in Division III. Her 4-11 in the high jump at that event is good for 13th in the country, and her converted 200-meter dash time of 26.61 is 11th in the nation.
Moreau also was part of Roanoke’s 4:29.81 time in the 4x400-meter relay, which is 37th in DIII.
MEN'S GOLF
Liberty finishes second at Sea Best
In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Liberty shot a 9-over 289 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for second with Duke to conclude the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course.
North Florida won with a three-round total of 21-over 861. The Flames and Blue Devils each finished at 33 over.
UNF's Nicholas Gabrelcik claimed medalist honors by shooting 3 under.
Liberty's Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for sixth at 4 over and Alexandre Fuchs finished in a tie for 11th at 7 over. Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) finished in a tie for 63rd at 27 over.