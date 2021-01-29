Region roundup: Stark leads Randolph to season-opening victory over Ferrum, and more

Kylie Stark made a good impression in her college debut.
The former Brookville standout flirted with a triple-double and finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals as Randolph edged Ferrum 72-70 in overtime at Giles Gymnasium.
Stark shot 7 of 17 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws.
Cameron O’Neil scored 17 points and made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Her 3 with 4:23 left in overtime put RC ahead 65-62, and the WildCats led by at least two points the rest of the way.
Lanaysia Gonzalez scored 10 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. She converted on a layup while being fouled with two seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 62. However, her free throw did not fall and the teams went to overtime.
Kayla Cabiness led the Panthers (1-2, 1-2) with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Her layup with three seconds left in regulation put Ferrum up 62-60.
Lynchburg 60, Emory & Henry 53
In Emory, Abby Oguich scored 14 points, Erin Green finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Lynchburg overcame a sluggish fourth quarter to defeat Emory & Henry at the King Center.
The Hornets (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) scored seven fourth-quarter points, but led 53-34 after a dominating first three quarters.
UL used its dominance on the offensive glass to pull away. The Hornets turned 20 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.
Lizzie Davis added eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Brylee Jones had 12 points and Brianna Hogan finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Wasps (1-2, 1-2).
Lynchburg announces changes
The University of Lynchburg on Friday announced schedule changes for both of its basketball programs.
On the men’s side, a game at Randolph-Macon scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of “Lynchburg’s COVID-19 protocols,” according to a release from the school.
UL said it reached the decision “after regular testing and monitoring of players” for COVID-19, done in accordance with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines.
The school did not release additional information or say whether the change resulted from contact tracing or positive tests within the program. It’s unclear whether the team’s game schedule will be further affected.
On the women’s side, the impending winter weather expected to affect the area at the beginning of next week has resulted in the shuffling of two games on the schedule.
The Hornets’ home contest against Shenandoah has been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A road contest at Ferrum has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday.
EQUESTRIAN
South Carolina 9, Lynchburg 1
In Blythewood, South Carolina, Lynchburg's National Collegiate Equestrian Association team opened the 2021 season Friday with a loss at third-ranked South Carolina.
UL’s one point came from Jacqi Needle, who tallied 77 points over fences to the 71 South Carolina’s Kit Cunningham scored.
Lynchburg’s 660 points as a team constituted a new program best.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
LU’s Igberaese places second in weight throw
In Clemson, South Carolina, Liberty’s Chelsea Igberaese posted a runner-up finish in the women’s weight throw Friday with a season-best mark of 63 feet in the Bob Pollock Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex.
Makenzy Mizera finished fourth in the long jump. Rachel Mines and Talen Langin finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the women’s pole vault.
John Hicks placed seventh in the men’s weight throw.