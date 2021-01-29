Region roundup: Stark leads Randolph to season-opening victory over Ferrum, and more

UL used its dominance on the offensive glass to pull away. The Hornets turned 20 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.

Lizzie Davis added eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Brylee Jones had 12 points and Brianna Hogan finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Wasps (1-2, 1-2).

Lynchburg announces changes

The University of Lynchburg on Friday announced schedule changes for both of its basketball programs.

On the men’s side, a game at Randolph-Macon scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of “Lynchburg’s COVID-19 protocols,” according to a release from the school.

UL said it reached the decision “after regular testing and monitoring of players” for COVID-19, done in accordance with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines.

The school did not release additional information or say whether the change resulted from contact tracing or positive tests within the program. It’s unclear whether the team’s game schedule will be further affected.