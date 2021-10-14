Region roundup: Staunton River postpones football game for fourth time this season

For the fourth time this season, Staunton River High's football schedule will be altered because of COVID-19 protocols within its program.
SRHS athletic director Josh Smallwood wrote in an email Thursday that Friday's game against Northside "has been postponed due to the quarantine of SRHS individuals on the team."
The game has been rescheduled and will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Staunton River.
The Golden Eagles (3-2) are fresh off a 36-7 victory at Alleghany on Tuesday, a game in which they put up 420 yards of total offense. Staunton River has been forced to postpone four games because of COVID-19, and was in the midst of trying to make up for lost time when the news broke Thursday. The game against Northside was to be the third game SRHS had played in an eight-day span.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg joins six other Division III programs to offer sport
The University of Lynchburg announced Thursday it is adding women’s beach volleyball as the athletic department’s 25th sport, and the team will take the sand for its first match in the 2022-23 season.
Hannah Givens, in her second season as the indoor volleyball coach, was elevated to director of volleyball. A full-time assistant who will work with both the indoor and beach teams will be hired.
“Adding beach volleyball is really going to elevate University of Lynchburg's place in the world of volleyball,” Givens said in a press release. “Lynchburg is a great volleyball community, and we are excited to add another offering to keep local talent and interest here at home. With beach volleyball growing as a sport, we look forward to bringing in high-level players who are looking to compete at the NCAA level.”
A beach volleyball facility with three courts will replace the recreational tennis courts across Westover Dr. from Shackleford Hall.
The Hornets will be the seventh Division III member and 113th NCAA institution to add women’s beach volleyball. The sport transitioned from the NCAA’s emerging sports list to championship sport in 2015-16.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
North Florida 1, Liberty 0
Thais Reiss scored on a penalty kick in the 106th minute to lift the Ospreys (9-3-2, 4-2-1 ASUN) to a victory over the Flames (10-5-1, 5-2) at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
The loss snaps Liberty’s three-game losing streak.