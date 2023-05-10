A trio of area products earned spots on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference softball teams Wednesday, marking the third straight season at least one former Seminole District standout earned postseason honors in the league.

Emma Lemley, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, was a second-team selection, while Clemson junior Millie Thompson and Virginia freshman Eden Bigham garnered third-team nods.

The three pitchers — graduates of Jefferson Forest, Liberty High and Rustburg, respectively — all helped their teams to berths in the 10-team ACC tournament after turning heads during the regular season.

Heading into the fifth-seeded Hokies' tourney quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Louisville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (at Notre Dame), Lemley had racked up an ACC-best 262 strikeouts — a number that's also good for third in the nation. A year after earning a first-team nod and the freshman of the year award in the ACC, Lemley this season has become Tech's ace, tossing 193 innings and recording a 6.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, both of which are the best in the ACC. Her 2023 resume includes a 19-10 record and two shutouts.

Lemley, like Bigham, earned multiple ACC pitcher of the week awards. The Tech hurler picked up the honor in three straight weeks, while Bigham accomplished the feat twice.

Bigham was given the first ACC weekly pitcher award of the season following a stellar collegiate debut. She tossed a no-hitter for the first of her 13 wins, eight complete games and six shutouts.

Bigham, whose eighth-seeded Cavaliers ended their season Wednesday with an 8-2 loss in the first round of the ACC tournament to No. 9 seed Syracuse, finished with 110 innings pitched across 29 appearances (both team highs). The right-hander recorded a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts on her way to a 13-6 record, which included wins over then-No. 13 Tech and No. 4 Florida State.

Bigham is UVa's first overall All-ACC selection since 2019.

Thompson grabbed her third All-ACC award (excluding academic honors) in her third season with the Tigers, after earning a third-team nod last year as a sophomore and a spot on the all-freshman team the year prior. Thompson heads into Clemson's ACC tourney debut — the third-seeded Tigers take on sixth-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (at Notre Dame) — with a 1.68 ERA across 83 1/3 innings pitched in 18 appearances. The southpaw has racked up 68 strikeouts against 14 walks and has allowed just 13 extra-base hits on her way to 12 victories, including five solo shutouts.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Myrtle Beach 1

Parker Messick threw a gem Wednesday night, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning before Myrtle Beach finally broke through with a hit, and Lynchburg's offense made sure the Florida State product earned the win in the Hillcats' Game 2 victory at Pelicans Ballpark.

Messick, a left-handed rookie and second-round draft pick in 2022, worked quickly through six frames, needing just 61 pitches to retire each of the first 18 batters he faced. He struck out five of those on his way to a career-best seven Ks as part of his career-high seven innings.

Reivaj Garcia was responsible for the lone hit Messick surrendered on the starter's 63rd pitch of the day. Garcia, who had two of Myrtle Beach's three hits, recorded a leadoff single, but Messick retired the next three batters in order to exit with just 76 pitches (56 strikes) to his name and with a season ERA that dropped to 1.13. The outing was the second of two straight scoreless appearances for Messick, who has given up just three earned runs in six outings.

By the time he gave way to Tomas Reyes, the Hillcats (15-14) had a 3-0 lead on just three hits. Two of those base knocks came in the fourth, when Jose Devers lined a leadoff single to left field, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on Guy Lipscomb's single and then stole home to give Lynchburg a 1-0 lead.

The visitors added two more runs in the next frame. Devers recorded the first of his two RBIs when he grounded into a force with the bases loaded, and Angel Zarate followed with an RBI single.

Nate Furman was plunked to lead off the seventh and came around to score without any of his teammates recording a hit in the frame. He immediately stole second after being checked out and cleared by an athletic trainer, then took third and home on wild pitches.

Devers' RBI groundout in the eighth gave Lynchburg a 5-0 lead, and Myrtle Beach (14-14) got a run back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a walk, error and groundout. The Pelicans put runners on second and third on Garcia's leadoff double and Andy Garriola's two-out double in the ninth, but Luis Almonte stranded both by inducing a groundout to end the game.

Guy Lipscomb led Lynchburg, which had six hits, at the plate by going 2 for 4. The 'Cats drew nine walks, had three batters get plunked and stole 10 bases.

Lynchburg on Tuesday earned a 3-1 victory in the series opener, a game that ended after press time. The win in extra innings was its first in five tries. Nate Furman recorded the game-winning two-run single in the 10th, and Shawn Rapp earned the win. Rapp blew the save, giving up the tying run in the ninth after entering the inning with the 'Cats leading 1-0, but he bounced back by retiring Myrtle Beach in order in the 10th.

Austin Peterson started and went a career-best five frames. He didn't allow a hit and, for the first time, exited without surrendering an earned run. Zach Jacobs also threw three scoreless innings of relief.

Game 3 of the six-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.