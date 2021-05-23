Region roundup: Tweedy wins CVIGT; Nichols named new UL women's basketball coach

Appomattox native Michael Tweedy shot a 1-over 73 and overcame a one-stroke deficit to edge Corbin Pillow to win the Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday afternoon at London Downs Golf Club.
Tweedy finished with a two-day total of 2-over 145.
Pillow held a one-shot lead after carding an even-par 71 in Saturday’s first round at Colonial Hills Golf Club, but he shot a 3-over 75 at London Downs to finish one shot behind Tweedy.
David Glass and Sam Hodges finished in a tie for third at 5-over 148, and Garnet Manley III posted a fifth-place finish at 6-over 149.
Hunter Russell used his sizzling first round to cruise to a 10-shot victory in the senior division. Russell shot a 4-under 67 and led by seven shots after the first round, and he posted a second-round 76 to finish with a two-day total of even-par 143.
Ben Clayborn and Fred Clark finished second and third, respectively.
Martin Tinsley shot even-par 72 in the second round and edged Tommy Cayton by one shot to win the super senior title.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lynchburg hires Nichols as new coach
Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Lynchburg announced Sunday it has hired Allison Nichols as the program’s sixth coach.
Nichols, a graduate of Brookville High School and Bridgewater College, comes to Lynchburg after serving as Roanoke College’s associate head coach since 2017.
“Having the chance to come back home and lead such a special program is a dream come true for me,” Nichols said in a press release. “I’m so excited to connect with the team, alumni and be part of the University of Lynchburg community.”
She spent six seasons guiding Randolph and compiled a 37-117 record during her tenure. The Lynchburg native previously served as director of operations at East Carolina from 2008 through 2010, and was an assistant at Division II Augusta State from 2006 to 2008.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
New Covenant senior wins individual title
New Covenant's Thaddeaus Heaton sprinted to an individual state title over the weekend, winning the boys 400-meter dash at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division II championships at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.
Heaton, a senior, beat out the rest of the field by more than two seconds, clocking a 51.19 to win.
Heaton headlined eight top-10 finishes at the meet for the Gryphons. Makenzy Bates, with her third-place heave of 73-6 in the discus, was the Grphyons' other top-three finisher.