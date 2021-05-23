Region roundup: Tweedy wins CVIGT; Nichols named new UL women's basketball coach

Nichols, a graduate of Brookville High School and Bridgewater College, comes to Lynchburg after serving as Roanoke College’s associate head coach since 2017.

“Having the chance to come back home and lead such a special program is a dream come true for me,” Nichols said in a press release. “I’m so excited to connect with the team, alumni and be part of the University of Lynchburg community.”

She spent six seasons guiding Randolph and compiled a 37-117 record during her tenure. The Lynchburg native previously served as director of operations at East Carolina from 2008 through 2010, and was an assistant at Division II Augusta State from 2006 to 2008.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

New Covenant senior wins individual title

New Covenant's Thaddeaus Heaton sprinted to an individual state title over the weekend, winning the boys 400-meter dash at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division II championships at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.

Heaton, a senior, beat out the rest of the field by more than two seconds, clocking a 51.19 to win.