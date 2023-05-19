University of Lynchburg’s bats went silent during a six-inning stretch Friday afternoon. In that span, the Hornets didn’t record a single hit and saw just two runners reach on walks against Lebanon Valley.

But in the game’s late stages, the nation’s sixth-ranked team woke up at the plate, and in a pitchers’ duel, Brandon Garcia provided the highlight in the form of a single hit. Garcia, a freshman who’d gone 0 for 4 to that point, smoked an RBI single to right field in the 10th inning, delivering a 2-1 win for UL in its NCAA Division III regional opener.

The Hornets (39-6) captured their sixth straight victory and second extra-innings win of the season to earn a spot in the winners’ side of the double-elimination bracket for the regional, hosted by N.C. Wesleyan in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Lynchburg and Wesleyan (35-8) will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a day that also will include two other games to determine the two teams that advance to the regional championship.

The host Battling Bishops defeated Elizabethtown (31-12) 11-3 in the second game of the day Friday to fill out the winners’ bracket.

On Friday, Garcia stepped to the plate with two outs in the 10th and Jackson Harding standing at second. Harding recorded a leadoff single and moved up on Holden Fiedler’s sacrifice bunt, and Garcia lined a shot to the outfield to set off the celebration.

The frame was Lynchburg’s second two-hit inning of the day. It singled twice in the ninth, but left both stranded.

Before that, the Hornets had just one hit each in the first and the second. Eric Hiett’s single drove home UL’s only other run in the opening frame. Brandon Jones walked, then got into scoring position for Hiett (2 for 4) on a wild pitch.

The score answered a run by Lebanon Valley (28-16-1) in the top of the first. Zack Potts surrendered a pair of hits in that frame and tallied just seven on the day. He walked one and fanned four as he pitched into the ninth.

Closer Jack Bachmore ran into trouble when he took over at that point. He inherited one runner and then loaded the bases on a single and walk, but escaped without incurring any damage. Bachmore got his seventh win of the year after a 1-2-3 top of the 10th, and thanks to his teammates’ heroics in the bottom half.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tech, Clemson win NCAA openers

Clemson and Virginia Tech, and the area products featured in the circle for each, cruised Friday in their NCAA Division I regional openers.

In Clemson, South Carolina, Liberty High grad Millie Thompson improved to 14-3 after throwing three innings of three-hit ball in the 10th-ranked Tigers' run rule-shortened 17-2 win over UNC Greensboro (37-21). Thompson gave up one earned run, didn't walk a batter and struck out three in her win, and the Tigers' offense exploded for 14 hits, including four home runs (three of them as part of a seven-run first inning).

Clemson, the regional host, takes on Auburn (41-17) at 1 p.m. in the winners' bracket Saturday. Auburn defeated Cal St. Fullerton (33-20) 12-2 in another run-ruled game Friday.

Three games will take place Saturday at both Clemson and the University of Georgia, where Tech is playing, as part of a double elimination-format regional. Those games will determine who will compete Sunday for the regional championship and super regional berth.

In Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley helped 23rd-ranked Tech to a 6-1 victory over No. 25 Boston. Lemley threw five scoreless frames as the Hokies' offense built an insurmountable 6-0 lead. She didn't walk a batter, struck out five and surrendered just one hit as her team punched its spot in the winners' bracket, where it will take on No. 12 Georgia (40-13).

The Bulldogs blasted North Carolina Central (19-34) 12-0 in a run-ruled contest. They scored all of their runs in the first frame, which featured 16 batters, seven hits, three walks, two stolen bases, a hit by pitch and two home runs (including a grand slam).

VT and UGA meet at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dooley named all-region

Gracie Dooley, one of Thompson's former teammates at Liberty High, earned another postseason award Friday when she was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region VI second team.

The senior led Lynchburg at the plate with 40 hits — including three homers, a triple and 10 doubles — and drove in 18 runs. For her career, Dooley hit .333 with 55 RBIs and 29 extra-base hits.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Red Sox 3

Lynchburg and Salem traded two-run home runs Friday, but the Hillcats used two other timely hits and a solid performance on the mound to dispatch the Red Sox at Bank of the James Stadium for the second straight night.

In the fourth, Ahbram Liendo tied the game at 1 on his RBI single for Salem (18-18), but Lexer Saduy answered with his own run-scoring single in the bottom half of the frame, and Jordan Brown's two-run shot to center field gave Lynchburg (19-18) the only runs it needed for the win.

Zach Jacobs (3-1) and Magnus Ellerts (two saves) combined to give up two runs across the final five innings. Each was responsible for one of the two runs recorded on a homer from Roman Anthony (2 for 4), as Ellerts inherited one runner from Jacobs when he entered with two outs in the eighth and then immediately gave up the long ball.

But Ellerts bounced back, fanning three of the next five batters he faced. He retired three in order in the ninth to strand leadoff batter Luis Ravelo, who singled.

Adam Tulloch gave up five hits in his four-inning start. He and the two relievers tallied 11 total strikeouts and didn't walk any batters.

Jedixson Paez (0-2), meanwhile, took the loss in his start, giving up four runs (all earned) on three hits and two walks (he also fanned two) in 3 2/3 innings. Lipscomb drew a leadoff walk from Paez in the fourth and then scored on Saduy's hit for a 2-1 lead before Brown increased the advantage.

Saduy also doubled and scored in the eighth, when Robert Lopez gave the Hillcats insurance on his single.

The two and Brown, along with Maick Collado — the 4 through 7 hitters in Lynchburg's lineup — combined for six of the team's seven hits and all five RBIs. Collado's double in the first opened the scoring.

The 'Cats and Sox are tied at 2 in the six-game set, which continues with Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.