Region roundup: UL men's lacrosse sees season end in NCAA tourney's second round, and more

University of Lynchburg men's lacrosse had been dominant in the second half in two postseason games. In their third on Saturday, the Hornets couldn't put together a similar performance.

Against Western New England in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, UL gave up a three-goal halftime lead and was outscored 10-3 in the final 30 minutes on the way to a 14-10 loss at Union College's Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York.

WENU (15-5) scored twice in a seven-second span to open the second half and closed the third quarter on a 4-0 run to take the lead for good. Lynchburg twice pulled within one goal in the fourth, but after Brett Rogers' unassisted score with 4:20 left, the Golden Bears took advantage of a penalty to run down the clock and scored three more times.

The Hornets lost their NCAA tourney opener for the first time since 2018.

Dylan Wolfe led UL (14-5) with three goals, and Jared Newall had four goals for WENU. Kyle Lewis had four assists and became Lynchburg's all-time leader in career assists with 131.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Roanoke 2, Lynchburg 1

In High Point, North Carolina, Lynchburg's bid for a second-straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship fell short Saturday after Roanoke's Jacob Bonzon scored on a throwing error by Hornets second baseman PJ Alvanos in the top of the 10th inning. The loss bounced Lynchburg (35-10) from the double-elimination tournament. Both of those losses were to the Maroons.

Following Friday's 15-3 loss, Lynchburg entered play Saturday with hope by defeating Bridgewater 4-1. The nightcap against Roanoke turned into a pitchers' duel between Roanoke's Aiden Kuhle and Lynchburg's Jack Bachmore.

Bachmore was masterful, throwing 7⅓ innings and yielding one run (earned) on four hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out six. Kuhle, meanwhile, tossed five innings and gave up one run (earned) on five hits.

Roanoke (16-15) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second off an infield grounder by PK Cocolis. Lynchburg tied the game in the fifth, when Carrson Atkins scored on an fielder's choice.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) took the loss, throwing the final 2⅔ innings. In the 10th, Roanoke's Hunter Andrews reached on a fielder's choice. Shortstop Gavin Collins flipped to Alvanos for the out as Bonzon advanced to third. But Alvanos was charged with an error on his throw to first, allowing Bonzon to score.

In the bottom of the 10th, Lynchburg's Logan Webster reached with two outs, but Garrett Jackson flew out to end the game.

In the opener against Bridgewater, Zach Potts (8-4) threw seven strong innings and allowed one run (earned) on six hits. Thurman threw the final two innings to record his 13th save. Avery Neaves went 2 for 3 with a triple.

Lynchburg, ranked seventh nationally, now awaits the NCAA Division III tournament field, which will be announced Monday.

Liberty 23, FGCU 3

Three Hillier drove in a career-high seven runs and clubbed one of the Flames’ six home runs in a 20-run shellacking of the Eagles at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

Hillier’s 4-for-6 performance was one of several standout showings for the Flames (31-18, 17-9 ASUN). Cameron Foster went 4 for 7 with two homers and five RBIs, Gray Betts had a career-high five hits with two RBIs, and Logan Mathieu went 3 for 6 with four RBIs.

Betts, Mathieu and Brady Gulakowski each hit homers.

Joe Adametz III (6-2) had more than enough run support. The southpaw struck out a career-high eight over six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and walked three.

Cole Garrett, Ty Wilson and Tyler Germanowski combined to allow one unearned run on two hits over the final three innings.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Liberty men claim third straight ASUN outdoor title

Liberty won its third straight ASUN and 15th consecutive overall men’s conference championship with a dominating performance over the three-day league meet held at Visit Jax Track in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Nedrick won the most valuable male performance after winning the shot put and discus. Felix Lawrence swept the 110 and 400 hurdles. Diamantae Griffin won the 200, Christian Lyon won the 100, and the two teamed with Brandon Letts and Donald McClinton to set an ASUN record with a time of 39.23 seconds to win the 4x100 relay.

Anthony Bryan (decathlon), Quinten Clay (long jump), Felix Kandie (steeplechase), John Hicks (hammer) and Kennedy Sauder (high jump) also claimed victories.

The LU women finished second to Kennesaw State. Naomi Mojica won the shot put and the hammer, Isis Brooks won the 100, and Taylen Langin won the pole vault.

HIGH SCHOOLS

VES baseball makes history

For the first time in school history, Virginia Episcopal's varsity baseball team has qualified for the upcoming Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division II state tournament.

The Bishops enter with 11 wins, the most of any baseball team at the school since 1988 and third-most victories of any team in school history, according to information provided by coach Roger Keeling. They are 11-9 overall and 11-5 since returning from a spring break trip to North Carolina and South Carolina. They are currently ranked ninth in the VISAA's DII state rankings.

VES travels to Fredericksburg for its first-round game at 4 p.m. Monday against Fredericksburg Christian. Win and the squad will play a second-round game in Warrenton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against top-seeded Highland School.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Down East 2

In Kinston, North Carolina, Lynchburg won its fourth straight game as Trenton Denholm, Hugo Villalobos and Trey Benton combined to allow just three hits and strike out 16.

Denholm (1-2) earned the victory by throwing five innings and giving up one run (earned) on one hit. He walked four and fanned nine. Villalobos tossed the next three innings, was charged with one run on two hits and struck out six. Benton earned his third save by throwing a hitless ninth and striking out one. The right-handed closer has not given up an earned run in 10 innings pitched this season.

Lynchburg (17-14) scored all its runs in the top of the fifth against Wood Ducks reliever Larson Kindreich, who took the loss. Wilfri Peralta's two-run double to center gave the Hillcats at 2-1 lead, and Dayan Frias brought him home on an infield grounder. Jake Fox's sacrifice fly later in the inning capped Lynchburg's scoring.

Frias and catcher Victor Planchart each had two hits for the Hillcats. Down East (13-19) scored in the first inning off a ground ball that Lynchburg turned into a double play, and again in the seventh on a solo homer by Yenci Pena.

The Hillcats play the finale of the six-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday. They'll head to Salem for a six-game series that begins Tuesday. Lynchburg has climbed ahead of the Red Sox in the Carolina League's northern division standings and sits two games behind first-place Fredericksburg (19-12), which defeated Kannapolis on Saturday.