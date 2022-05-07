Region roundup: UL men's lacrosse, Sweet Briar tennis reach ODAC title matches, and more

As was the case in its regular-season meeting with Roanoke, it took Lynchburg men’s lacrosse more than six minutes to find the back of the net Saturday at Washington and Lee’s Wilson Field in Lexington.

In the mid-April matchup, and in Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinal, the Hornets fell behind 1-0 before knotting up the score. And in both contests, that tying goal was kindling to a fiery, unstoppable offensive attack that led to lopsided victories.

The second-seeded Hornets (14-4) tallied 17 more shots and 11 more shots on goal than the third-seeded Maroons, turned a 4-0 run spanning the first two quarters into a five-goal halftime lead and posted a shutout in the third quarter for a 17-9 victory.

Seven players entered the scoring column in the first half for 11th-ranked Lynchburg, which led 10-5 at the break. Riley Mitchell recorded all three of his goals in the first 30 minutes to become one of three Hornets to finish with hat tricks. Kyle Lewis and Ryan Kenney also accomplished the feat, and Lewis added two assists.

After halftime, four different players added a goal apiece to give Lynchburg a nine-goal lead (an advantage it matched twice in the fourth). The Hornets’ defense, which held Roanoke (13-6) scoreless for a 17 ½-minute stretch from the end of the second period through early in the fourth, made sure no Roanoke player scored more than twice.

The Hornets will make their eighth straight appearance in the ODAC title game at 2 p.m. Sunday at W&L. They will play fifth-seeded Hampden-Sydney (13-6), which upset top-seeded Washington and Lee (12-6) 8-7 in overtime in the other semifinal Saturday.

Hampden-Sydney is 1-2 all-time in title games, its only win coming against the Hornets in 2017. Lynchburg beat H-SC for the title in 2014.

UL is the defending league champion and looks to go back-to-back for the first time since the 2014 and ’15 seasons. It’s won eight titles overall, including four in the last seven seasons, and will be making its 16th appearance in a championship tilt. No one else has appeared in more than 10 of those contests.

UL beat H-SC 13-10 in their regular-season meeting April 30. It was one of just three of Lynchburg’s games decided by three goals or fewer, and the only game in the Hornets’ eight-game winning streak decided by fewer than eight goals.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Jacksonville 20, Liberty 12

In Jacksonville, Florida, top-seeded Jacksonville claimed its fifth straight ASUN title, riding an 11-3 advantage in the second quarter to the victory over second-seeded Liberty at Rock Stadium.

The Flames (11-8) struck first and kept the game close through the first quarter. LU pulled even with the Dolphins (13-4) at 2-2 on Mackenzie Lehman’s goal 47 seconds into the second quarter, but Jacksonville’s offense responded 32 seconds later and outscored the Flames 12-2 through the rest of the half.

Cami Merkel scored a game-high three goals for the Flames, who have fallen to the Dolphins in the ASUN title game three straight times. Saturday’s appearance for Liberty marked its third in a conference title game; it played for the Big South championship in 2015.

Jacksonville has won eight of the last nine ASUN titles.

Washington and Lee 15, Lynchburg 6

In Lexington, top-seeded Washington and Lee recorded the game’s first six scores, and Lynchburg never got closer than four goals the rest of the way in the ODAC semifinals at Watt Field.

W&L (16-2) fired off 27 shots to Lynchburg’s 11 and got a game-high four goals from Hanna Bishop.

Nicki Santora had had a hat trick to lead the fourth-seeded Hornets, who end their season at 8-11. Freshman Patricia Rogers (Jefferson Forest) tallied six saves for UL, five of which came in the first quarter.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sweet Briar 5, Lynchburg 0

In Lexington, second-seeded Sweet Briar swept doubles play thanks to two wins on tiebreakers for an insurmountable lead against No. 3 Lynchburg in the ODAC semifinals at Washington and Lee’s Duchossois Tennis Center.

Sweet Briar’s Maria Caro and Niki Simhambhatla defeated Alissa Anderson and Alexa Hardesty 8-7 (7-5) on the No. 3 court, and Ruth De Souza and Ana Patino beat Christina Harris and Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) 8-7 (7-1) at No. 1 to put Sweet Briar up 3-0. Allison Wandling clinched the sweep and win with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Anderson at No. 4 singles.

SBC beat Lynchburg in both meetings this season and with the victory Saturday advances to the championship match, set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Lexington. It plays top-seeded Washington and Lee, which won the regular-season meeting 6-3.

W&L (14-6) and Sweet Briar both reached the title match via a pair of 5-0 wins in the quarterfinals. The Generals are looking for their 19th straight and 31st overall ODAC title.

Lynchburg finishes its season at 17-3.

BASEBALL

UL, Hillcats’ Saturday games postponed

University of Lynchburg’s ODAC tournament schedule and the Lynchburg Hillcats’ series with Fredericksburg were further altered because of rain Saturday.

The top-seeded Hornets now will open their best-of-three series with No. 8 Eastern Mennonite at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Game 2 is set for noon Monday, with the if-necessary game to follow.

Following a postponement Friday, the Hillcats were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Fredericksburg on Saturday, but that twin bill now has been pushed to Sunday. First pitch of the first game is set for 1:35 p.m.