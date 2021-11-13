Region roundup: UL men's, women's soccer teams bow out in NCAA Division III tournaments

A week before it stepped onto the pitch Saturday, the Lynchburg men's soccer team ensured its season would continue with a golden goal to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. But in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Atlanta, the Hornets were on the other side of the deciding score in overtime, falling 2-1 against Hanover at Emory University's Woodruff PE Center.
Fernando Martin played the hero for Hanover (15-4-1) when he delivered a one-timer in the 97th minute, his rocket finding the lower left corner of the net behind Lynchburg goalkeeper Justin Ennis (four saves). Ennis, the last line of defense behind a bevy of UL players aiming to clear the ball out of the box, dove but couldn't make the stop in time. Luke Eppler got credit for the assist by knocking the ball behind him to a waiting Martin.
After failing to a get a shot off on a corner kick just seconds before, the Panthers collected the ball on the left side of the field before delivering a pass into the box. The Hornets had chances to recover defensively but, amid the frenzy, never got enough space to end the threat.
Lynchburg held the lead, 1-0, for nearly 30 minutes thanks to Griffin Phillips' header off Kenny Robles' free kick in the 57th minute. The Panthers tied the contest with just four minutes remaining in regulation on Joao Domenici's goal. Keegan Marx delivered a pass through to a cutting Domenici, who sent a shot to the far post.
Hanover was the aggressor for most of the night, recording 21 shots to Lynchburg's four. Th Panthers also earned a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Bhayle Kearns and Phillips recorded Lynchburg's two shots on frame, both off passes on set pieces from Robles. Kearns' header in the 23rd minute off the corner ended in the lone save for HC keeper Luciano Salemi, who stopped the ball before it completely crossed the line to preserve a scoreless first half.
UL (14-5-1) was making its 17th trip to the NCAA tourney and first since 2017. The Hornets also were ODAC champs last season, but the NCAA did not host Division III national tournaments because of the pandemic.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Middlebury 3, Lynchburg 2
The Hornets stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals in the last 20 minutes. Overtime, though, wasn't in the cards.
Lucy Patton netted the game-winner with 3 minutes, 1 second left on the clock at Misericordia's Mangelsdorf Field in Dallas, Pennsylvania, sending Middlebury past Lynchburg into the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Middlebury (13-3-3) led for nearly 57 minutes after scoring a pair of goals in the 14th and 22nd minutes. Gretchen McGrath and Eliza Robinson found the back of the net, respectively, and Middlebury held on to its 2-0 advantage for the remainder of the first half and first 25 minutes of the second.
Emily Santana, though, jumpstarted the comeback for UL. She scored the first of her two goals in the 70th minute, then recorded another off an assist from Sydney Dombrovskis nine minutes later.
The game looked destined for overtime before Patton got a goal past UL goalkeeper Jade Lecklider (four saves) off an assist from Ellie Bavier. Bavier had both of the assists on the evening for Middlebury, which had a 17-6 advantage in shots and 7-4 edge in shots on goal.
Lynchburg finishes with a 15-6 record after making its first trip to the NCAA tourney since 2018 and 20th overall. The Hornets made NCAAs via an at-large berth after finishing as runner-up in the ODAC tourney.
CROSS COUNTRY
UL’s Sparks wins Division III South Region title
Lynchburg senior Max Sparks dominated Milliken Research Center’s 8K course Saturday morning and easily claimed the Division II South Regional title in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Sparks won his first region title and secured a spot in the Division III national championship for the third time in his career.
His win, plus four teammates posting top-30 finishes, led the Hornets to a second-place team finish.
Teammate Sam Llaneza finished eighth to lock in a spot as an individual in the national championship.
UL will find out Sunday if it secured one of the 22 at-large bids into the national title race.
Sparks won his second straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference title Oct. 30.
Randolph finished 18th in the team standings.
In the women’s 6K race, UL graduate student Stephanie Burnett finished second and two other runners finished in the top 11 as the Hornets finished second as a team.
Burnett, Kelsey Lagunas (fourth) and Allison Dell (11th) qualified for the national championship.
The second-place team finish was the best in program history, and the Hornets will find out Sunday if they secured one of the 22 at-large bids to the national title race.
Sweet Briar finished 20th in the team standings.
Emory won both the men’s and women’s races.
Emory’s Annika Urban won the women’s race by more than one minute over Burnett.
VOLLEYBALL
North Florida 3, Liberty 1
Solimar Cestero had nine kills, six blocks and three digs as the Ospreys (23-6, 12-4) posted a 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Flames (10-13, 6-10) to close the regular season at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.