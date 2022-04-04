Region roundup: UL women's golf leads at Triangle Invite, SBC edged for ODAC equestrian title

Emily Brubaker and Emily Erickson each shot 1-over 73 to lead the Lynchburg women's golf team to a first-round lead Monday in the Historic Triangle Invitational held at Williamsburg National Golf Club in Williamsburg.

Lynchburg posted a team total of 23 over and leads second-place Bridgewater by seven strokes.

Brubaker and Erickson hold a two-shot lead in the individual standings over Meredith’s Monika Vicario and Christopher Newport’s Elena Rezac.

The Hornets’ five golfers are in the top 16 of the individual standings.

Gracie Cannon is in 13th at 10 over, NoraNoel Nolan is in a tie for 14th at 11 over, and Emma Nicol is in 16th at 12 over.

Sweet Briar is fifth in the six-team field at 90 over.

Amani Narang is in 10th at 8 over.

EQUESTRIAN

W&L tops Sweet Briar in ride-off for ODAC title

Washington and Lee used a strong performance from its top two riders to defeat Sweet Briar in a ride off for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference team title in the conference championship held Sunday at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.

W&L and Sweet Briar each scored 15 team points after the three stages of team competition to force the ride off. Lynchburg scored 14 points to finish third.

W&L’s top two riders, ODAC rider of the year Jillian Rosenwasser and Lexie Paxton, faced off against the SBC duo of ODAC rookie of the year Isabelle Mesiarik and Emmy Longest in the ride off.

The Generals scored 133.5 points to the Vixens’ 52. Longest did not complete her two rides.

W&L was declared the ODAC champion, and SBC is the reserve champion.

Lynchburg’s Fallyn Belcastro and Lucy Metzler were named to the all-ODAC team. McLain Suelthaus joined SBC teammates Mesiarik and Longest on the team.