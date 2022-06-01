Region roundup: UL's Neaves, Thurman named All-Americans, and more

For helping their team earn national recognition throughout the 2022 season, University of Lynchburg baseball players Avery Neaves and Grayson Thurman were awarded All-America honors by D3Baseball.com.

A day after the two each picked up all-region accolades from the organization, they combined Wednesday to mark the first time in 18 years Lynchburg has had multiple players garner All-American status in a single season. Neaves, who just wrapped his junior season, is a first-team honoree, while Thurman earned a spot on the third team.

Neaves, who became Lynchburg’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year since 2008 this season, adds a third All-America honor to his career haul after picking nods from the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3Baseball.com a year ago.

The outfielder led the conference in multiple offensive categories and is first in the nation in walks (56, also a program record), third in on-base percentage (.575) and 10th in home runs (16). He also became the program single-season record holder for runs scored (68).

Thurman, an Altavista grad who returned to play a fifth year for Lynchburg, was one of three relief pitchers to pick up All-America honors.

Also earning All-America accolades at Lynchburg were four members of the men’s lacrosse team.

Senior Kyle Lewis picked up a third-team honor from USA Lacrosse Magazine, and junior teammates Riley Mitchell and Chris Darminio earned honorable mentions. The three, along with sophomore Michael Krause, were among United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s All-America honorable mentions as well.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Carolina 3

Dayan Frayas sent the first pitch he faced Wednesday night over the fence in right field for a grand slam, and the lone hit turned into the only runs Lynchburg needed to get past Carolina at Bank of the James Stadium.

The first two batters of the day for the Hillcats (26-20) reached on a single and hit by pitch, and Junior Sanquintin also was plunked with two outs to set up Frias.

Jackson Chourio answered for Carolina with a three-run homer two frames later, but that was the only run-scoring hit the Mudcats managed against a quartet of Lynchburg pitchers.

Trenton Denholm (2-2) earned the win after allowing three earned runs (on the homer) and eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter and fanned eight.

Brauny Munoz, Davis Sharpe and Trey Benton, who picked up his fourth save after throwing one frame, combined to give up four more hits in four scoreless frames. They combined to walk two and strike out nine more Carolina batters.

Arbert Cipion and Eduardo Garcia each went 3 for 5 for Carolina (26-21), and Chourio went 2 for 5 (double and home run) to give the 1, 2 and 3 batters a combined eight of Carolina’s 12 hits.

No Lynchburg batter had more than one hit.

Carolina starter Jefferson Figueroa (0-2) took the loss after scattering five hits, giving up five runs (all earned), walking one and fanning three in five innings.

The Hillcats now lead the six-game series 3-0.