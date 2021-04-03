Region roundup: VCU baseball edges Liberty, and more

Michael Haydak’s two-run single in the fourth inning gave VCU a three-run lead and the Rams picked up their first victory over Liberty this season with a 4-2 triumph Saturday afternoon at The Diamond in Richmond.

VCU (14-11) played Liberty (17-8) four times in a 15-day span, and the Flames won the other three matchups.

Steven Carpenter and Liam Hibbits had back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third inning to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.

Aaron Anderson led off the top of the fourth with a homer to right field that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Haydak answered with two outs in the bottom of the fourth with his single to left that scored Cooper Benzin and Connor Hujsak for a 4-1 VCU lead.

The Flames got on the board again when Jake Wilson (3 for 4) singled to center to score Cam Locklear (3 for 4).

Tyler Davis (5-1) pitched four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory. Evan Chenier picked up his second save.

Trey Gibson (4-3) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in four innings. Mason Meyer allowed three hits and struck out four in four scoreless innings of relief.

Lynchburg 10-15, Ferrum 7-5