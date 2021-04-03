Region roundup: VCU baseball edges Liberty, and more

Michael Haydak’s two-run single in the fourth inning gave VCU a three-run lead and the Rams picked up their first victory over Liberty this season with a 4-2 triumph Saturday afternoon at The Diamond in Richmond.
VCU (14-11) played Liberty (17-8) four times in a 15-day span, and the Flames won the other three matchups.
Steven Carpenter and Liam Hibbits had back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third inning to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
Aaron Anderson led off the top of the fourth with a homer to right field that cut the deficit to 2-1.
Haydak answered with two outs in the bottom of the fourth with his single to left that scored Cooper Benzin and Connor Hujsak for a 4-1 VCU lead.
The Flames got on the board again when Jake Wilson (3 for 4) singled to center to score Cam Locklear (3 for 4).
Tyler Davis (5-1) pitched four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory. Evan Chenier picked up his second save.
Trey Gibson (4-3) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in four innings. Mason Meyer allowed three hits and struck out four in four scoreless innings of relief.
Lynchburg 10-15, Ferrum 7-5
Avery Neaves recorded five hits and drove in five runs as the Hornets (13-8, 6-2 ODAC) used a high-powered offense to sweep the Panthers (4-12, 2-6) at Fox Field.
Neaves had a two-run double in the eighth inning of the opener to cap a three-run frame that gave UL a four-run advantage.
The left fielder drove in all three of his runs in the nightcap during the third and fourth innings when the Hornets scored 11 runs on 10 hits.
Zack Potts (4-0) allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the victory in the opener.
Brandon Pond (3-3) struck out six and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in seven innings to record the victory in the nightcap.
Garrett Jackson and Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) drove in four runs each. Kinston Carson had four hits, scored five runs and drove in three.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, Kennesaw State 2
Autumn Bishop’s sacrifice fly to the right-field wall easily scored Megan Hodum from third as the Flames (22-12, 4-2 ASUN) edged the Owls (14-17, 7-2) at Liberty Softball Field.
McKenzie Wagoner (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to record the victory. Peyton Elzey (0-6) threw 5 1/3 innings of relief, but took the loss after allowing two hits and an earned run in the seventh inning.
Bishop and her twin Amber Bishop-Riley hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give the Flames a 2-0 lead, but the Flames left the bases loaded.
KSU’s Lexi Solorzano went 2 for 3 and drove in both of the Owls’ runs with an RBI single in the third and RBI double in the fifth.
EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar wins ODAC championship
In Sweet Briar, the Vixens finished with 19 team points to easily win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship at Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center.
Sweet Briar finished three points ahead of Washington and Lee. Lynchburg and Bridgewater tied for third.
Sweet Briar’s Lily Peterson was named the ODAC rider and scholar-athlete of the year, and Mimi Wroten was named the coach of the year.
Peterson and Katie Balding represented Sweet Briar on the all-conference team. UL was represented by Kelley McCormick and Jacqi Needle.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Temple 2
Bethany Dykema scored two goals and dished out two assists as the No. 6 Flames (11-2, 9-2 Big East) defeated the Owls (5-8, 2-7) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 13, Washington and Lee 6
Trammel Robinson scored four goals and added one assist as the No. 3 Hornets (7-2) defeated the Generals (4-3) at Shellenberger Field.
UL avenged a loss to W&L from Friday night in Saturday's nonconference matchup.
W&L’s Matthew Gallagher (E.C. Glass) recorded five ground balls.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 21, Bridgewater 8
In Bridgewater, Nicki Santora scored four goals, Kelsi Trevisan scored three goals and dished out three assists, and the No. 24 Hornets (5-3, 2-1 ODAC) crushed the Eagles (1-4, 1-3) at Jopson Athletic Complex.
Virginia Wesleyan 24, Randolph 7
Mikayla Szudera scored eight goals as the Marlins (1-7, 1-1 ODAC) routed the WildCats (2-3, 0-1) at WildCat Stadium. Sarah Perry scored four goals for RC.
MEN’S SOCCER
Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 2
Adrian Zimmerman scored a goal and added an assist as the Generals (6-0-1, 5-0-1 ODAC) edged the Hornets (5-3-1, 5-2-1) at Shellenberger Field. Carter Averette and Luke Mega scored for UL.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke 2, Lynchburg 0
In Salem, Ellie Schad and Lucy Perry each found the back of the net as the Maroons (6-3-1, 5-1 ODAC) shut out the Hornets (5-3, 4-3) at Kerr Stadium.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, North Alabama 0
Nicaise Muamba won 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 over Carlos Matarredona at No. 1 singles as the No. 40 Flames (15-6, 5-0 ASUN) defeated the Lions (4-11, 2-3) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Virginia Wesleyan 7, Randolph 1
In Virginia Beach, Bhuvan Ambekallu defeated Anthony Wilson 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 3 singles to account for the only highlight for the WildCats (3-8, 2-5 ODAC) in a loss to the Marlins (4-3, 4-1) at Everett Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, North Alabama 2
Eloise Saraty rallied to defeat Kalais Going 0-6, 7-5, 10-7 at No. 5 singles as the Flames (15-4, 5-0 ASUN) defeated the Lions (6-11, 2-3) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
UL posts five second-place finishes at Colonial Relays
In Williamsburg, Lynchburg recorded five second-place finishes on the second day of the Colonial Relays at Zable Stadium.
The men’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams posted runner-up finishes. Sam Llaneza, who won the men’s 1,500 on Friday, finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:52.05 and was 0.11 seconds behind George Mason’s Micah Harris.