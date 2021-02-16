Region roundup: VHSL postpones wrestling and swimming championships, and more

Mackle’s jumper with 7:39 remaining was the start of his hot shooting finish, and it gave RC (3-4, 2-3 ODAC) a 63-61 lead.

The Panthers (5-4, 4-3) tied the game twice in a 30-second span — at 69-all and 71-all — and each time Mackle answered with a basket.

His 3 with 4:40 remaining gave the WildCats a 74-71 lead, and they never relinquished the advantage the rest of the way.

CJ Loving (Amherst) had 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for RC. Justin Dula had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Danny Bickey added 15 points.

James Smith Jr. led the Panthers with 21 points and five assists.

college SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty leads after CCSA’s Day 2

Liberty’s dominance in the 200 freestyle and its emergence in diving allowed the Flames to build their lead after the second day of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship at Liberty Natatorium.

Eva Suggs led a podium sweep in the 200 freestyle, Maddie Freece won her second diving title in as many days, and Payton Keiner won the 100 backstroke yet again as the Flames’ lead increased to 1,297.5-1,238.5 over second-place FGCU in the eight-team meet.