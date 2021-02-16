Region roundup: VHSL postpones wrestling and swimming championships, and more

The Virginia High School League has postponed Thursday’s Class 5 and Class 3 state wrestling tournaments, and the Class 5 and Class 1-2 state swimming meets, because of impending weather.
Makeup dates are to be determined. The Class 3 wrestling tournament will be at Salem Civic Center. Class 1-2 swimming (combined) is at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
“Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the makeup dates,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a release.
MEN’S college BASKETBALL
Hampden-Sydney 71, Lynchburg 70
Ryan Clements was left wide open on the left wing as time ticked off the Turner Gymnasium clock. The Hampden-Sydney guard didn’t miss.
Clements’ 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining gave the Tigers a victory Tuesday evening in a back-and-forth battle between Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals.
The matchup, though, was played as a nonconference tilt because of a power outage at H-SC.
The Hornets (3-3) and Tigers (2-4) exchanged the lead 13 times and there were 12 ties during the 40-minute brawl.
Clements’ game-winning 3 was the final lead change.
UL guard Tharon Suggs, who missed the previous two games, scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He scored the Hornets’ final six points, including making a free throw with 17 seconds remaining to put UL ahead 70-68.
Suggs, though, missed the second from the charity stripe, and H-SC guard Adam Brazil got into the paint on the subsequent possession and kicked out to a wide-open Clements for the game-winner.
Clements scored 14 points. Davidson Hubbard led H-SC with 19 points and Jake Hahn added 17.
Luke Romeo scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range for UL, and TC Thacker (Amherst) added six points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
The victory was H-SC’s first over UL since Jan. 21, 2015.
Randolph 88, Ferrum 73
Evan Mackle was nearly automatic from the floor over the final 7 1/2 minutes and Randolph benefitted from the hot shooting in a big way.
Mackle made six of his last seven field goal attempts, including going 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to help the WildCats close the game on a 19-4 run and pull away to knock off the Panthers at Giles Gymnasium.
Mackle scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He also shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Mackle’s jumper with 7:39 remaining was the start of his hot shooting finish, and it gave RC (3-4, 2-3 ODAC) a 63-61 lead.
The Panthers (5-4, 4-3) tied the game twice in a 30-second span — at 69-all and 71-all — and each time Mackle answered with a basket.
His 3 with 4:40 remaining gave the WildCats a 74-71 lead, and they never relinquished the advantage the rest of the way.
CJ Loving (Amherst) had 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for RC. Justin Dula had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Danny Bickey added 15 points.
James Smith Jr. led the Panthers with 21 points and five assists.
college SWIMMING & DIVING
Liberty leads after CCSA’s Day 2
Liberty’s dominance in the 200 freestyle and its emergence in diving allowed the Flames to build their lead after the second day of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship at Liberty Natatorium.
Eva Suggs led a podium sweep in the 200 freestyle, Maddie Freece won her second diving title in as many days, and Payton Keiner won the 100 backstroke yet again as the Flames’ lead increased to 1,297.5-1,238.5 over second-place FGCU in the eight-team meet.
Liberty swept the podium in the 200 freestyle for the second straight season with Suggs, Emma Hazel and Abby Strohmeier finishing first through third.
Freece, who won the 3-meter diving title Monday, added the 1-meter diving title Tuesday with a program-record score of 293.15 points. Teammate Lauren Chennaul finished second to give the Flames their first 1-2 finish in the event.
Keiner won the 100 backstroke in an NCAA B-cut time of 53.46 seconds. It was her sixth career CCSA individual event title and marked her third time winning the 100 backstroke.
From staff reports