Region roundup: Virginia Wesleyan pulls away to top Randolph in women's basketball, and more

The homers by Jackson and Neaves sparked a five-run ninth inning as UL rallied to win the opener.

Neaves also homered in the nightcap as the Hornets raced out to a 6-4 lead after the top of the fifth. GC scored sixth times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) picked up the victory in the opener by striking out seven and allowing an unearned run over the final three innings.

Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) scored twice in the opener and went 2 for 4 in the nightcap. Chris Martin (Liberty) went 1 for 4 with an RBI in the nightcap.

SOFTBALL

LSU 4, Liberty 3

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Liberty led No. 7 LSU 3-0 thanks to a pair of homers from Emily Sweat and Amber Bishop-Riley, but the Tigers mounted a comeback with a three-run fifth inning and walked off with the win on Amanda Doyle's RBI double in the seventh in the Bama Bash at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium.

Bishop-Riley went 2 for 3 with her two RBIs coming on her two-out blast in the top of the fifth that capped the Flames' scoring.

LU had six hits to LSU's eight. Doyle and Taylor Pleasants each went 2 for 3 for the Tigers.