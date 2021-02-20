Region roundup: Virginia Wesleyan pulls away to top Randolph in women's basketball, and more

In Virginia Beach, Cameron O'Neil hit a short jumper with one second left in the first half to give Randolph women's basketball a one-point lead at the break Saturday, but Virginia Wesleyan outscored the WildCats 35-18 the rest of the way for a 59-43 win at TowneBank Arena.
Kylie Stark (Brookville) tallied more than half of her team's points with a game-high 22 and has scored in double figures in each of Randolph's six games. She added four assists, seven rebounds and six steals. The WildCats (1-5, 1-5 ODAC) have lost five straight.
Randolph shot 26.2% from the field, 25% (5 of 20, including 4 of 9 by Stark) from 3-point range and 31% from the free-throw line. The WildCats missed nine free throws (4 of 13), while VWU (3-6, 2-4 ODAC) went 17 of 26 from the line. RC did convert 21 Marlins turnovers into 15 points.
FOOTBALL
Tuohy leaves Liberty for UCF
Sean “SJ” Tuohy, who is known by many from the 2009 movie “The Blind Side" about his older brother and former All-American Michael Oher, is leaving the Liberty football staff to join Gus Malzahn at Central Florida.
Tuohy spent the past season as assistant AD for football operations under Hugh Freeze.
“I’m very lucky to have worked with our staff & players at @LibertyFootball. There are not many leaders like @CoachHughFreeze. He is a winner in every aspect. I’ll cherish support staff friendships forever. Excited to get to ORL with @UCF_Football!” Touhy tweeted late Friday evening.”
Tuohy was hired as Malzahn’s director of football operations at UCF. Malzahn, the former Auburn coach, was hired at UCF on Feb. 15.
BASEBALL
Campbell 17, Liberty 3
In Buies Creek, North Carolina, the Camels (1-1) scored the game's final nine runs in a rout of the Flames (1-1) at Jim Perry Stadium.
Collin Wolf and Zach Williams drove in four runs each for Campbell, which held a 16-5 edge in hits.
The early offensive explosion allowed Ryan Chasse (1-0) to cruise to the victory. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out six in five innings.
Liberty starter Trey Gibson, making his first career start, was tagged for six runs (all earned) on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the loss.
Dylan Cumming, pitching in relief, allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Cam Locklear hit a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that cut the deficit to 8-3.
Lynchburg 10-9, Greensboro 5-10
In Asheboro, North Carolina, Garrett Jackson and Avery Neaves both hit ninth-inning homers in the opener to lift the Hornets (1-1) to a doubleheader split with the Pride (1-1) at McCrary Park.
The homers by Jackson and Neaves sparked a five-run ninth inning as UL rallied to win the opener.
Neaves also homered in the nightcap as the Hornets raced out to a 6-4 lead after the top of the fifth. GC scored sixth times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Grayson Thurman (Altavista) picked up the victory in the opener by striking out seven and allowing an unearned run over the final three innings.
Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) scored twice in the opener and went 2 for 4 in the nightcap. Chris Martin (Liberty) went 1 for 4 with an RBI in the nightcap.
SOFTBALL
LSU 4, Liberty 3
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Liberty led No. 7 LSU 3-0 thanks to a pair of homers from Emily Sweat and Amber Bishop-Riley, but the Tigers mounted a comeback with a three-run fifth inning and walked off with the win on Amanda Doyle's RBI double in the seventh in the Bama Bash at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium.
Bishop-Riley went 2 for 3 with her two RBIs coming on her two-out blast in the top of the fifth that capped the Flames' scoring.
LU had six hits to LSU's eight. Doyle and Taylor Pleasants each went 2 for 3 for the Tigers.
Karlie Keeney (3-1) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on five hits, walking two and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Shelby Wickersham (1-0) threw 2 1/3 innings of perfect relief to pick up the win.
Alabama 8, Liberty 1
In the Flames' second game of the day in the Bama Bash, No. 5 Alabama raced out to a 6-0 lead, and Liberty couldn't come back.
The Crimson Tide tallied 10 hits to LU's four. The Flames (6-3) got an RBI from Sweat in the fourth inning that cut the lead to 6-1.
Emily Kirby (1-1) took the loss after surrendering five earned runs on three hits in just 1/3 of an inning. Montana Fouts (3-0) earned the win, gave up one run (unearned) on four hits, struck out 13 and walked none in her six-inning start.
Randolph 12-5, Maryville 9-2
Dominque Irving (Amherst) went 4 for 8 with three runs scored in the two games and Lexi Hawkins (LCA) drove in three runs in the nightcap as the WildCats (2-0) opened the season by sweeping the Scots (1-3) at Randolph Softball Field.
Taylor Friess (Liberty) finished the day with three hits and drove in two runs in the opener. Paige Naples (Liberty) also drove in two runs in the high-scoring opener.
Braelyn Cooper (Amherst) secured the victory in the nightcap by allowing one earned run and striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
MEN’S GOLF
Fuchs extends lead at Seminole Intercollegiate
In Tallahassee, Florida, Liberty's Alexandre Fuchs followed up a sizzling first round with an equally hot second round.
Fuchs posted his second straight eight-birdie, 7-under 65 and leads the Seminole Intercollegiate individual standings by six strokes. The junior is at 14 under through two rounds at Golden Eagle Country Club.
The No. 21 Flames remain in second place in the team standings behind host and No. 17 Florida State. The Seminoles are at 17 under, two shots better than Liberty.
Jonathan Yaun is in a tied for 14th at 2 under and Kieran Vincent is in a tie for 17th at 1 under.
Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is tied for 79th at 12 over, and Virginia's Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) is in a tie for 81st at 16 over.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Liberty 0, Old Dominion 0
In Norfolk, Liberty goalkeeper Melody Jayroe recorded three saves for her 14th career shutout, but the Flames (0-1-1) were unable to convert on three shots on goal in the two overtime periods and played to a draw against the Monarchs (1-2-1) at ODU Soccer Complex.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 24, Randolph 0
Lynchburg scored 11 first-quarter goals en route to a blowout win over crosstown foe Randolph (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) in the teams' season opener at Shellenberger Field. Sixteen players scored for the No. 12 Hornets (1-0, 1-0), including Garrett McNulty with a game-high three.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
N.C. Wesleyan 14, Sweet Briar 3
In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, five players scored multiple goals for N.C. Wesleyan (1-0) in a rout of Sweet Briar at Scalf Field.
Zerah Chase, Sarah Southard and Kaylah Bailey each scored for SBC (0-1).
Averett 20, Randolph 4
Elizabeth Peasley scored 13 goals to lead Averett (2-0) past Randolph (0-1) at WildCat Stadium. Courtney DeLone led RC with two goals.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 7, Villanova 1
Danielle Rhodes scored three goals, Jill Bolton added two goals and three assists, and the Flames (2-0, 1-0 Big East) defeated the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Mitchell shines in shot put at Virginia Tech Challenge
In Blacksburg, Liberty senior Kyle Mitchell won his second straight men's shot put title with a mark of 60 feet, 1 1/4 inches at the Virginia Tech Challenge inside Rector Field House.
LU's Makenzy Mizera finished second in the women's triple jump at 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches, and Jose Ballivian placed third to Mitchell in the shot put at 59 feet, 5 1/3 inches.
Casto, Douglas lead UL's dominance at Finn Pincus
In Salem, Bailey Casto (Amherst) and Julian Douglas (E.C. Glass) combined to win two of Lynchburg's whopping 15 events in the Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.
Casto set a personal best by clearing 11 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the pole vault. That gave her the top spot in the ODAC and ninth-best mark in the nation.
Douglas posted a time of 7.08 seconds to edge teammate Zashon Brown-Flowers in the men's 60 dash.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1
Lauren Chastang set an arena record with 22 kills to go along with nine digs as the Owls (6-0, 6-0 ASUN) claimed a 17-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the Flames (2-5, 2-4) at Liberty Arena.
Trinity Watts had 10 kills and nine digs for LU. Amaya Williams posted her third straight double-double with 30 assists and 15 digs.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBC's de Souza shines at Battle of the Blue Ridge
In Sweet Briar, Sweet Briar's Ruth de Souza won the title at No. 1 singles and the Vixens' double team of de Souza and Allison Wandling claimed the No. 1 doubles crown in the Battle of the Blue Ridge held at the Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Virginia Wesleyan 117, Sweet Briar 108
In Virginia Beach, Sweet Briar's Kass Carpenter set a pool record of 20:43.79 in the 1,650-yard freestyle to highlight the Vixens' performance against the Marlins at the Batten Student Center.