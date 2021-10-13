Region roundup: W&L edges UL in field hockey clash, and more

Grace Weise scored two goals, Peyton Tysinger tallied the game-deciding goal, and No. 14 Washington and Lee edged No. 17 Lynchburg 3-2 in field hockey action Wednesday at Wilson Field in Lexington.
Emily Dudley scored in the seventh minute for UL (8-4, 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) to tie the match at 1. Weise and Tysinger scored in a 4 1/2-minute span to give the Generals (10-0, 4-0) a 3-1 advantage.
Boatwright scored off an assist from Dudley right before halftime to cut the deficit to one goal.
Randolph-Macon 4, Sweet Briar 0
Four players scored for the Yellow Jackets (7-5), Gatlin Snyder stopped the only shot she faced, and R-MC cruised to a victory over the Vixens (8-4) in field hockey action at Lancer Stadium in Amherst.
LU’s Bolton honored
Liberty senior forward Jill Bolton was named the NFHCA Division I offensive field hockey player of the week after earning the honor from the Big East.
Bolton scored five goals in wins over Villanova and North Carolina. She set the program’s career points record against the Wildcats, and she became the Flames’ all-time leader in goals scored (56) in a win at UNC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty picked in top three in preseason ASUN polls
Liberty was picked to finish second by the media and third by the coaches in the ASUN Conference preseason polls released by the league office Wednesday.
FGCU, led by preseason player of the year Kierstan Bell, received all 12 first-place votes from the coaches and 20 of the 22 first-place votes from the media.
North Florida, picked to finish second in the coaches poll, received the other two first-place votes from the media and was picked to finish third.
Liberty center Mya Berkman was on the ASUN preseason all-conference team.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 0, Randolph-Macon 0
Zach Aylor recorded nine saves for the WildCats (10-0-2, 3-0-2 ODAC), Adam Braithwaite had six saves for the Yellow Jackets (7-2-3, 2-0-3), and the teams played to a scoreless draw at WildCat Stadium.
Lynchburg 2, Guilford 0
Brenna Lagana and Kenny Robles scored second-half goals, Kyle Gallagher didn’t face a shot in goal, and the Hornets (8-4-1, 4-1 ODAC) shut out the Quakers (5-6, 0-5) at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Wesleyan 1, No. 22 Lynchburg 0
Olivia Bryant scored unassisted in the 45th minute as the Marlins (7-4-1, 5-0 ODAC) edged the Hornets (10-2, 5-1) in a battle of the conference’s top teams at Shellenberger Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 1
Abbi Leeper had 14 kills and 18 digs, Mya Green added 14 digs and 34 assists, and the Hornets (8-10, 4-4 ODAC) defeated the Eagles (9-8, 4-3) by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 at Nininger Hall in Bridgewater.
Ferrum 3, Randolph 0
Taylor Joyner had nine kills, 10 digs and two blocks as the Panthers (5-14, 1-6 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (7-9, 2-4) by scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 at Swartz Gym in Ferrum.
Nikki Hurt had nine kills for RC.