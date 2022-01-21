Region roundup: Willis named Bobby Bowden Trophy winner, and more

Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was named the Bobby Bowden Trophy winner Friday, an honor that recognizes the college football player who epitomizes a student-athlete of faith.

Willis is the third straight quarterback to win the award after Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in 2020 and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in 2019.

The Atlanta native was one of three finalists for this year’s award. He was joined by Georgia kicker/punter Jake Camarda and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Willis is slated to participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He finished the 2021 season with 2,857 passing yards, 878 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Four Flames win on second day at Tolsma Invite

Jeremy Davis closed the second day of the Brant Tolsma Invitational with a bang. The Liberty athlete posted a meet record of 24 feet, 3½ inches to win the men’s long jump and cap a four-win day for the Flames.

Davis’ mark is tied for fifth in program history.

Noel Palmer (Liberty Christian) paced a 1-2 finish in the women’s 5K. She posted a time of 18:05.03 to finish ahead of teammate Jamie Anderson.

John Hicks and Naomi Mojica swept the weight throw.

Hicks won the men’s title with a mark of 59 feet, 10½ inches.

Mojica made her season debut and won with a throw of 59 feet, 9 inches.

UL’s Williams wins at Finn Pincus

Lynchburg senior Cee Jay Williams posted a mark of 6 feet, ¾ inches to win the men’s high jump on the first day of the Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Center.

Williams led a 1-2 showing for the Hornets. Isaiah Brothers finished second with a mark of 5 feet, 10 ¾ inches.

Julian Powell, Marques Wilson, Michael Charecky and Charlie Skutt finished second through fifth in the men’s pole vault.

The Hornets also had an impressive showing in the women’s pole vault. Bailey Casto (Amherst), Cora Kaufman and Allison Bobst each cleared 10 feet, with Casto placing second and Kaufman and Bobst tying for third.

SWIMMING

Randolph sweeps Ferrum

Sam Hey, Daniel Allee and Josh Roberts each won three events on the men’s side, Eva Pontius and Bryanna Smith won three events apiece on the women’s side, and Randolph swept Ferrum in a dual meet held at the Michels Athletic Center.

The men won 81-23 and the women won 132-81.

Ava Skinner (Brookville) won the 200 breaststroke for the WildCats with a time of 2:51.69. She finished second in both the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley.

Liberty leads UNC Asheville, Campbell

Liberty picked up five event victories to post a lead over UNC Asheville and Campbell after the opening day of the TYR Senior Celebration Meet at Liberty Natatorium.

The Flames lead 101-85 over UNC Asheville and hold a 151-32 advantage over Campbell.

Emma Hazel (500 freestyle), Jessica Schellenboom (100 breaststroke), Lauren Chennault (3-meter diving), Grace Isaacs (400 IM) and the 400 medley team (Abbie Shaw, Schellenboom, Kate Baker and Sydney Stricklin) picked up victories for the Flames.