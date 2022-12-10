Region roundup: Zealand finishes eighth at Champs Sports national championship, and more

Allie Zealand entered this cross country season with a plan. The junior, who runs for Pacers Homeschool, wanted to vigorously train for the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships and be prepared when she got out to the challenging 3.1-mile course at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

The detailed work she put into the season paid off with a final push that netted a top-10 finish Saturday afternoon.

Zealand finished eighth with a time of 17:38.8. It was more than a full minute faster than last season’s showing when she made her debut at the national meet and placed 36th.

“I’m definitely super happy with it,” she said in a phone interview after the race. “I was really, really glad with this finish. I’m just glad I was able to be out here.”

Zealand, a Forest native, admitted she didn’t anticipate advancing to last season’s championship meet and spent the time in San Diego enjoying the experience.

Her mindset changed during the fall as she trained to compete on the national stage. She easily punched her ticket to the national meet with a third-place showing in the South Regional on Nov. 24.

That training paid off over the final stages Saturday as she attacked the downhill finish to move from 12th to eighth to easily surpass her initial goal of finishing in the top 15.

“I just went and tried to hold off the girls behind me,” she said. “… It was just a super fun race and getting eighth made it all better.”

Karrie Baloga, from Cornwall Central High School in New York, won the national title with a time of 16:49.2.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 42

Randolph junior Kylie Stark (Brookville) and Eastern Mennonite forward Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass) have routinely been the best players on their respective teams this season, and they continued that trend Saturday in the first regular-season meeting between the programs.

Stark got plenty of help as the WildCats (8-2, 5-1 ODAC) kept rolling in league play.

Stark had 15 points and seven rebounds and was one of three players in double figures as RC rolled to a win over the Royals (6-4, 2-3) at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson led all players with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron O’Neil added 11 points.

Yanessa Cabrera had seven assists to give her 327 for her career. She is now Randolph's career leader after passing Kai Felton' 325.

RC shot 40% from the field and held a plus-22 rebounding advantage.

Hamlet led EMU with 16 points and seven rebounds. She shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Her teammates combined to shoot 9 of 36 from the field.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Virginia 92, Randolph 87

Malakai Olson scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Southern Virginia shot a blistering 54% from the field as it held off Randolph at Knight Arena in Buena Vista.

Olson was one of four players in double figures for the Knights (5-3). Shaun Kenedy had 16 points and eight assists; Jamarcus Robertson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists; and Abe Connolly added 13 points.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd led all players with 22 points to pace the WildCats (3-8). Danny Bickey had 21 points, Myron Williams scored 17 and Jerry Goodman added 11.