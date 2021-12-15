Region: UL equestrian announces upcoming move to its own facility; men's basketball routs William Peace

For the first time in its 40-plus-year history, the University of Lynchburg equestrian program soon will have a place to call its own. Lynchburg on Wednesday announced a long-term agreement with Patrick Henry Family Services Farm in Campbell County as its new home, starting next summer.

The school intends to improve a nearly 200-acre facility along U.S. 501, just south of Rustburg and about 14 miles from the UL campus, and move in by June.

"This transition will give Lynchburg the opportunity to increase the riding opportunities and establish ourselves as a top choice for the college-bound competitive equestrian students of all levels,” UL’s Director of Riding Phillips Williamson said in a news release.

Currently, the facility includes two barns, a show ring and pastureland. UL plans to add trails on the back part of the property and a covered arena and barn with more stalls, which will increase capacity to at least 35 horses.

Both the higher-tier National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association teams at UL will be based out of the new facility upon completion of the upgrades.

The move follows a short agreement with Liberty University, which commenced in the fall of 2020 and allowed the Hornets to call the Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center home during the last two school years. Before that, UL’s program was based at Sweet Briar’s riding center.

Lynchburg made the move to LU from SBC on short notice ahead of the last academic school year, after SBC ended a five-year partnership with UL so it could make space for its own growing program.

Athletic director Jon Waters described the new partnership with Patrick Henry Family Services Farm as providing “stability for decades to come.”

Current riders at UL have elevated both the NCEA and IHSA teams to success this season; the NCEA team is ranked No. 2 in the latest single-discipline national rankings, and the IHSA team is second in the Zone 4 Region 2 standings.

“We have seen significant growth in the last year of the program, and I am excited that we are able to continue to grow in a space that allows us to build on our success moving forward,” Williamson said in the release.

Men's basketball routs William Peace

Tharon Suggs missed his first shot Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina, as Lynchburg took on William Peace. But in a six-minute stretch that followed, he suddenly couldn't miss.

The graduate student poured on 19 of his game-high 28 points in the run, helping Lynchburg to a 92-60 rout of the Pacers at Hermann Student Center.

Suggs, who was playing in his hometown, gave the Hornets (7-2) a 3-2 lead on his 3-pointer 2½ minutes in, and UL never relinquished the advantage. He hit his next four attempts from beyond the arc and a pair of layups on the way to his highest scoring output of the season.

The guard finished 11 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and he had 11 rebounds for the game's lone double-double.

Three other UL players scored in double figures, including T.C. Thacker (Amherst) with 15 points. He was 6 of 6 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds.

UL shot 50.6% from the field, 50% from long range and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

Smith Gupton had a team-high nine points for the Pacers (2-4), who shot 32.4%.