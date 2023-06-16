In Los Angeles Huddleston native Isaac Simmons played his final round at the U.S. Open on Friday by posting a 7-over-par 77 and finishing at 14 over during his two-day stay at the U.S. Open, staged at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

Simmons was one of 79 players and 13 amateurs who did not make the projected cut Friday when this newspaper went to press with players still on the course.

The Liberty University rising senior and Jefferson Forest graduate found trouble on the back side after struggling on the front side during his opening round Thursday. On Friday, he played the back side at 6 over, with pars at Nos. 11, 12 and 18, bogeys at Nos. 10, 13 and 14, and two double bogeys, at the par-3 16 and par-4 17. His highlight on the back nine was a birdie at the par-4 16th.

Simmons played the front side at 1 over, with a birdie at the par 3 No. 4 and back-to-back bogies at 7 and 8. He parred Nos. 1 through 3, 5 and 6 and 9.

The 23 year old finished his opening round after this newspaper’s deadline Thursday night and finished that round at 7 over as well. After playing the front nine at 5 over, he settled in on the back nine and opened that side with seven straight pars before scoring a double bogey at the par 4 No. 17 and closing with another par.

Simmons qualified for the 123rd U.S. Open by finishing in a tie for first place at a qualifier in Rockville, Maryland, on June 5, and was one of four golfers at that event who earned a spot.

He was a two-time all-state selection at Jefferson Forest and holds several records at the school, including a program best 20 medalist honors. He also has enjoyed a successful career at the college level. With LU’s golf team last fall, Simmons recorded four sub-70 rounds and posted a 71.75 stroke average.