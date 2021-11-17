Stark leads Randolph past Hamlet, Eastern Mennonite in battle of former area standouts, and more

Randolph turned 29 Eastern Mennonite turnovers into 25 points Tuesday evening at Giles Gymnasium as the WildCats picked up their fourth win of the young season, 59-43, in a matchup featuring dueling area natives.
Brookville grad Kylie Stark filled up the stat sheet again for Randolph (4-1, 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) in the teams’ league opener, finishing with a team-high 14 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals.
E.C. Glass grad Mya Hamlet finished with 15 points for EMU (2-2, 0-1). She also had three assists, four rebounds and a steal.
The two both lead their teams in scoring average, with Hamlet now at 18 points per game and Stark at 11.8 ppg.
Hamlet’s 3-pointer with 43 seconds left Tuesday, the game’s final basket, made her the game’s leading scorer. By then, though, Randolph had the game well in hand.
The WildCats turned a six-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage after the third quarter by driving into the paint and dumping the ball to teammates right under the basket, and by forcing live-ball turnovers for easy points. Sixteen of EMU’s 29 turnovers came on steals.
RC also had 13 more free-throw attempts than EMU (a 23-10 edge, and a 15-8 edge in made free throws).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Randolph 119, Mary Baldwin 115
After missing out on an opportunity to win the game in regulation, Randolph got the job done in overtime, beating Mary Baldwin in the highest-scoring game in WildCats history.
Jordan Phillips-McLoyd missed a free throw with three seconds left in regulation that likely would have given Randolph the victory, but he made up for that in the extra period when he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining.
Down 117-115, Mary Baldwin (0-4) had two chances to answer in the final 10 seconds. Tyler Thomas’ outside shot was off the mark, and Jaden Ignacio’s 3-pointer with two seconds left after Zach Fullagar’s offensive rebound also was no good. Jerry Goodman salted the game away by hitting 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, obliterating Randolph’s previous record for most points scored (104), set in 2007.
Each team had five players finish in double figures, along with a player each with 30-plus and 20-plus points.
CJ Loving and Fullagar led their teams with 35 points apiece.
Randolph (3-2) and Mary Baldwin — which each had 94 possessions at the end of the night — both shot better than 51% from the field and hit 12 and 13 3-pointers, respectively. RC had the advantage, though, at the free-throw line, hitting 19 of 27 there while MBU was 8 of 13.