UL baseball players earn more postseason honors

University of Lynchburg baseball players, including Altavista graduate Grayson Thurman, picked up more postseason honors this week.

Thurman and teammates Kinston Carson, Avery Neaves, Brandon Pond and Zack Potts earned regional honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Carson (now a two-time ABCA all-region honoree), Neaves and Pond were named to the ABCA's All-South Region first team, while Potts and Thurman were second-team selections.

Neaves and Carson also earned All-American status Wednesday, garnering spots on D3baseball.com's honorable mention list.

Neaves, a sophomore transfer, broke program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference records for RBIs in a single season with 69. He also sits atop the program record book for runs scored (64) and walks (38) in a season.

Carson did double duty as an outfielder and pitcher for the Hornets. He finished with a 3.02 ERA and 53 strikeouts. At the plate, he had 11 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 42 RBIs and eight sacrifice flies while hitting .318.

The two, along with Pond, are eligible to earn All-America honors from the ABCA courtesy of their first-team all-region selections.