UL baseball sweeps Eastern Mennonite, advances to four-team championship weekend of ODAC tourney

It was the closest of any of the four games in the season series, but Lynchburg made a pair of early runs stand up in a 5-1 win over Eastern Mennonite in the ODAC baseball tournament’s opening round at Fox Field.

Avery Neaves — who drew three walks on the day to up his season total to 51, taking over the national lead — recorded a leadoff single in the second inning and scored on a passed ball. Josh Gjormand (2 for 3) had the first of his two RBIs on a sacrifice fly to give Lynchburg a 2-0 lead that stood until it tacked on three runs in the ninth.

PJ Alvanos (2 for 4) recorded a two-run single, and Gjormand singled for Lynchburg’s seventh and final hit for a sweep in the best-of-three series.

The top-seeded Hornets (34-8) had plenty of opportunities to turn this one into the blowout the other three games were, but they stranded 13 (eight in scoring position) and twice left the bases loaded.

Starter Zack Potts (7-4) and closer Grayson Thurman made sure those missed chances didn’t come back to haunt them, though.

For the first time this season, Potts didn’t allow a run. He threw seven frames, scattering four hits, walking one and fanning four.

Thurman earned his 12th save, good for a tie for second in the nation, despite giving up the only run of the ODAC tourney series against eighth-seeded EMU (12-24) in the ninth inning.

Ray Tricarico had the fifth hit of the day and last of the season for EMU when he tripled. He scored on Gage Riddick’s sacrifice fly. It was just the seventh time in 24 appearances this season Thurman has given up an earned run. The Altavista grad walked one and struck out three.

EMU starter Adrian Abad (1-3) plunked four batters, and Brendan Barrett hit one more as the pitching staff combined to issue 11 free passes (six walks).

Lynchburg advances to the double-elimination round of the ODAC tourney, set for Friday through Sunday at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina. UL will take on Roanoke, a team it swept in a doubleheader in mid-March, at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Maroons were seeded sixth for the first round of the tourney and swept No. 3 Randolph-Macon. They’re now fourth in the reseeded championship round, joining No. 2 Shenandoah and No. 3 Bridgewater.