Ben Jones and Avery Neaves grabbed their gloves and headed for the diamond. Record three outs there and the two could get to work at the plate.

“We’ve always had good eighth innings,” Neaves said, remembering moments from some of the 49 games he and the University of Lynchburg baseball team had played entering Saturday’s contest.

The two saw their teammates hold Shenandoah scoreless in the top half of the frame, then knew it was their chance. So Jones, a freshman, dug in in the left-handed batter’s box and remembered what his senior teammate said to him as the two jogged onto the field to play defense minutes before.

“You and me,” Jones remembered Neaves remarking.

With his team down one run, Jones provided the spark. He fell behind in the count, 0-2, fouled off three more pitches and eventually worked it full before sending a grounder down the third-base line for a single.

The leadoff batter aboard, Neaves aimed only to deliver oxygen enough for the fire to grow in the UL offense.

“With two strikes, I’m not trying to do too much,” he said of his third at-bat of the day, after going 0 for 2 with a walk to start.

But against that 1-2 count, instead of simply reaching or moving the runner over, Neaves poured gasoline on the Jones’ flame. Neaves smacked a fly ball to left field. It went approximately 326 feet — 1 foot farther than the wall — and had just enough under it to get out of the park at Bank of the James Stadium.

“I knew I got it well, but it was low, so I thought it was honestly gonna hit the wall. But it snuck out of here. Just so blessed, so blessed for the opportunity,” Neaves said.

For Neaves, the shot to provide the highlight was exciting. The chance to keep his team’s season alive meant even more.

Coupled with Jones’ battle, Neaves’ homer gave sixth-ranked Lynchburg the come-from-behind victory, 3-1, for a two-game sweep of Shenandoah (42-10) and an NCAA Division III super regional title.

Lynchburg (43-7), which had reached the super regional round for the first time in the program’s 12 NCAA appearances, is now bound for the Division III championship. It is one of the last eight teams left standing in the country and will travel next to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where its historic season will continue in a pool play, double-elimination tournament June 2 through 8.

“Words can’t describe it,” Neaves said of the feelings he and his teammates experienced as they beat Shenandoah, ranked third in the country, for the fifth time this season.

But the win itself, that could be explained by the approach showcased on the mound and at the plate: “It’s all about investing in the team,” Neaves said.

For Jones in the eighth, that meant “just trying to put something in play” as the leadoff batter. He aimed to set the table for Neaves by exercising not only his physical skills but his mental ability at the plate.

Jones was the first batter reliever Parker Farrington faced. Two weeks earlier, in the ODAC championship, Farrington twice got Jones to swing at a third strike.

On Saturday, Jones was locked in on seeing the pitches he had a good idea Farrington would throw. It resulted in the first of three consecutive hits for UL.

Before that frame, Lynchburg had just four hits across seven innings. SU starter Jacob Bell was on the mound that entire span, keeping UL scoreless as he never gave up more than one hit in any one frame.

“I don’t know if we did a great job adjusting [against Bell],” UL coach Lucas Jones said, “but I think our mentality was to try to get to the bullpen. … Just maybe seeing somebody different was gonna be a start for us.”

Lucas Jones, of course, was right.

As Ben Jones worked an eight-pitch at-bat, the momentum started shifting in the dugout and in the stands filled with Lynchburg fans. When he won the battle with his single, Neaves knew he couldn’t let his offense’s newfound confidence go to waste.

“I just tried to hit a good barrel, have a good at-bat like Ben did, and it worked out,” said Neaves, who added that although he’s now hit two homers at Bank of the James Stadium in his career (the other came in an NCAA regional last year), he wasn’t counting on the pitcher-friendly park becoming the stage for a second big highlight.

Sean Pokorak singled in the next at-bat, and the pinch runner that came in for him, Logan Webster, moved to second on Eric Hiett’s sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch moved Webster to third, and Gavin Collins came through with the day’s only other RBI on a sacrifice fly that capped the scoring.

Closer Jack Bachmore entered in the ninth and shook off a shaky start — he walked the first two batters he faced on nine pitches — by recording three consecutive outs to shore up the UL win.

Before Bachmore notched his second save of the weekend and 13th of the year, Mason McDowell, a freshman, earned the win — the first of his career.

He tossed two scoreless frames, walked one and fanned one while giving up one hit in relief of Brandon Pond.

And Pond — who a year ago suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early in the campaign, which required surgery and has limited him to just 11 outings this year — threw six frames, all with the goal of keeping his team in the game.

“Compete every pitch, and I know that at some point, someone’s gonna get the big hit,” he said of his mindset.

Shenandoah made Pond work for every out, putting runners on in each inning. Only once did Pond yield a run.

In the fifth, Kooper Anderson scored SU’s lone run of the day on a wild pitch. He hit a one-out single to left, moved up on Frankie Ritter’s single up the middle and then reached third on Colby Martin’s flyout.

Pond stranded two to limit the damage and worked around five other runners in his six frames.

In the third, he got Martin to pop out to second in an eight-pitch at-bat, after surrendering a leadoff walk on eight pitches to Ritter. But Ritter didn’t hurt UL either, as Pond got Gavin Horning to pop into a 4-3 double play.

In the fourth, Pond came up favoring his ankle on what nearly went down as a 3-1 putout at first. But he stayed in and then had the assist on a 1-3 putout on a bunt against the next batter, despite falling to the grass and again looking hurt on the play.

“He’s fine. He’s dramatic,” Lucas Jones said of Pond, entirely joking. “He’s tough as nails.”

Pond is just one example of the grit his team has shown in its journey this season, the pitcher said. The rest of the pitching staff, the defense and the lineup are littered with others. That’s why, at the championship, Pond believes Lynchburg is “the team to beat.”

“And anybody’s gonna have to endure a tough game against us,” he said.