UL baseball's season ends in NCAA regional

The 2021 campaign came to an end Sunday for University of Lynchburg baseball. After opening regional play in the NCAA Division III tournament with a pair of wins, the Hornets fell in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, with Birmingham-Southern dealing the latter, season-ending loss 11-2.
Lynchburg fell behind early Sunday to the Panthers, a team it had beaten two days before in the double-elimination format regional held at Truist Point stadium in High Point, North Carolina. In the elimination game, BSC took a 4-0 lead in the first frame, then tacked on two runs in the second and three runs in the third.
The Hornets’ only scoring came in the eighth, on Garrett Jackson’s two-run single that cut the lead to 9-2.
Alfredo Granier got the Panthers (28-16) going by opening the game with a double. Noah Best and Camden McNearney put BSC on the scoreboard with back-to-back, run-scoring hits with two outs.
Best singled through the left side to send home Granier and Drew Love, who was hit by a pitch. McNearney made the margin 4-0 with a double that score both Best and Jack Fleming, who reached on a walk issued by UL starter Jack Bachmore.
Bachmore (5-1) suffered his only loss of the year and was responsible for six runs (all earned) on five hits. He walked one and fanned three in 1 2/3 innings.
Relievers Brendan Houghtaling and Wesley Arrington also gave up runs. Cole Steadman hit a three-run homer off Houghtaling in the third. Arrington gave up a run on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly in the eighth, the latter pushing the score to the game’s final margin.
Santiago Meneses was a bright spot for the Hornets on the mound. He threw four shutout frames, didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Jackson, Chris Martin, PJ Alvanos and Ryan Long recorded one hit each for UL.
Jackson’s run-scoring single followed Martin’s leadoff double in the eighth. Martin and Parker Shaffer, who walked, both came home on Jackson’s hit.
Granier led BSC at the plate with two hits. The Panthers had seven total hits, including a double each from Granier, Love and McNearney, along with Steadman’s home run.
Starter Hanan Mauldin (5-2) earned the win. He threw eight frames, gave up two runs (both earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out five.
After beating Lynchburg to reach the regional championship, BSC’s season ended in a 9-6 loss in 12 innings to Salisbury later Sunday afternoon. The Panthers needed to win twice to oust Salisbury, which emerged from the regional undefeated.
UL finished its historic season with a 36-15 record. The 36 wins and 51 games both set program records.