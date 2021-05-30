UL baseball's season ends in NCAA regional

The 2021 campaign came to an end Sunday for University of Lynchburg baseball. After opening regional play in the NCAA Division III tournament with a pair of wins, the Hornets fell in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, with Birmingham-Southern dealing the latter, season-ending loss 11-2.

Lynchburg fell behind early Sunday to the Panthers, a team it had beaten two days before in the double-elimination format regional held at Truist Point stadium in High Point, North Carolina. In the elimination game, BSC took a 4-0 lead in the first frame, then tacked on two runs in the second and three runs in the third.

The Hornets’ only scoring came in the eighth, on Garrett Jackson’s two-run single that cut the lead to 9-2.

Alfredo Granier got the Panthers (28-16) going by opening the game with a double. Noah Best and Camden McNearney put BSC on the scoreboard with back-to-back, run-scoring hits with two outs.

Best singled through the left side to send home Granier and Drew Love, who was hit by a pitch. McNearney made the margin 4-0 with a double that score both Best and Jack Fleming, who reached on a walk issued by UL starter Jack Bachmore.