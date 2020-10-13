UL equestrian director Justine Betzler to step down

Having just transitioned to a new home during the spring, the University of Lynchburg equestrian program faces more change heading into the upcoming season.
Justine Betzler, the program’s leader as UL’s director of riding, will step down from her post at the end of the semester to pursue opportunities outside of coaching, the school announced Monday.
"I am incredibly thankful for my time at University of Lynchburg and the support that the administration and the athletic department have given to the equestrian program," Betzler said in a news release. "I look forward to watching the program continue to grow and will cherish my time spent with these amazing student athletes and horses."
Betzler led the team for three-plus years and will leave with significant accomplishments to her name.
Betzler helped the program form its first National Collegiate Equestrian Association team in 2018-19, making Lynchburg just the second team in NCAA Division III to compete in the higher-tier format.
The equestrian director also coached three All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference riders and led the Hornets to the program’s best finish ever at conference championships with third place in 2017.
That same year, three riders helped Lynchburg to a fourth-place finish at the American National Riding Commission championships, and Christina Atonucci competed at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association nationals as an individual. Atonucci, with the help of Betzler, went back to nationals the following year.
Most recently, Betzler helped guide the program through a transition to its new home at Liberty University’s Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center. The program announced the move this spring following months of turmoil over whether riders would get to compete this year at all when a partnership with Sweet Briar College unexpectedly came to an end.
"Justine has done a tremendous job in helping us build a strong foundation for the future of our program," athletic director Jon Waters said in the release. "She has worked tirelessly with each of our students to help them pursue their academic and equine goals and has made a very positive impact."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team has not been able to compete this semester with Betzler. Lynchburg equestrian aims to be able to compete again in the spring with a new program director.
The search for a new director of riding will begin immediately, according to the new release.
