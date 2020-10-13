UL equestrian director Justine Betzler to step down

Having just transitioned to a new home during the spring, the University of Lynchburg equestrian program faces more change heading into the upcoming season.

Justine Betzler, the program’s leader as UL’s director of riding, will step down from her post at the end of the semester to pursue opportunities outside of coaching, the school announced Monday.

"I am incredibly thankful for my time at University of Lynchburg and the support that the administration and the athletic department have given to the equestrian program," Betzler said in a news release. "I look forward to watching the program continue to grow and will cherish my time spent with these amazing student athletes and horses."

Betzler led the team for three-plus years and will leave with significant accomplishments to her name.

Betzler helped the program form its first National Collegiate Equestrian Association team in 2018-19, making Lynchburg just the second team in NCAA Division III to compete in the higher-tier format.

The equestrian director also coached three All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference riders and led the Hornets to the program’s best finish ever at conference championships with third place in 2017.