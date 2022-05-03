UL golfers Brubaker, Coffren relish rare NCAA tournament opportunities

Finally the wait was over. Almost a week after she’d wrapped up medalist honors at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, Emily Brubaker was about to find out whether her season would continue. Or so it seemed.

Around the athletic offices at University of Lynchburg, staffers and coaches anxiously awaited the release of the NCAA Division III women’s golf tournament field. Elsewhere on campus, Brubaker did the same.

The parties playing the waiting game all knew she had a good shot at making the field following a stellar campaign in which she also was named ODAC women's golfer of the year. But with only six individuals invited to compete, nothing was guaranteed.

So they all sat around their computers Monday afternoon, refreshing the page on the NCAA website that would announce Brubaker’s fate.

Outside of Lynchburg, Brubaker’s mom did the same. Proof came in the form of a text.

“I’m stress eating,” read the text sent from mother to daughter, which came alongside a photo of a kitchen counter littered with orange peels.

Finally, a few hours after it originally was expected, the news came through. And although her name was spelled wrong, Brubaker said, she’d take an appearance on the list of qualifiers in any form.

Brubaker becomes the first woman from Lynchburg to ever qualify for the national tournament.

“It’s exciting to know that going into it, no matter how it goes, my name’s still gonna be in [the record book],” the Raleigh, North Carolina, product said. “It’s still gonna show the first one to go.”

She’s joined by Eddie Coffren V, a freshman, as golfers who will represent Lynchburg in the NCAA tournaments.

Coffren, the ODAC rookie and golfer of the year, also was one of six individuals selected to compete, and is the first Lynchburg men’s golfer to make the field since 1989.

“Me winning rookie of the year and player of the year was pretty much something I planned on doing,” he said, “but making it to nationals was something I didn’t really expect.”

Both will play in their respective tournaments next Tuesday through Friday. Coffren heads to Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, to compete against golfers from 43 teams (including the ODAC’s Hampden-Sydney) and five other individual qualifiers at Mission Inn Resort and Club. Brubaker will take on players from 29 teams (including Washington and Lee) and the five other individuals at Bay Oakes Country Club in Houston, Texas.

For Brubaker, Monday’s announcement represents the pinnacle of her sophomore season. It started on practically as high a note it could, with a win in the campaign-opening Bridgewater Invitational in September, but that she gets to finish it on the biggest possible stage wasn’t necessarily something she believed attainable at the start.

“I slowly gained confidence from that [first tournament],” Brubaker said, “but honestly I did not expect this season coming out how it is now.”

After picking up the league’s rookie of the year title last year, Brubaker accomplished her main goal of becoming golfer of the year in her second go-round — beating out Washington and Lee’s Megan Kanady, the reigning player of the year and her former high school teammate. In her debut campaign, she posted an 80.2 scoring average over 12 rounds. This time, she finished the ODAC championship with an average per-round score of 74.7, good for the top spot in the league.

Credit her steady play throughout the year — which included five ODAC women’s golfer of the week awards and four tournament wins — for her latest postseason opportunity. Lately, she added, it’s been her short game that’s been “saving me.”

Coffren, a four-time ODAC men’s golfer of the week who led the league with a program-record 72.5 scoring average, also believes his work on the greens is to thank for his string of recent success. Take, for example, the eagle he carded when he rolled in his shot out of the bunker midway through the ODAC tournament.

That hole was part of a particularly successful stretch for Coffren, who said he “basically blacked out” on Nos. 6 through 9 — “I was just really focused that I didn’t pay attention to what was going on around me” — to take over the lead. He faltered some on the back nine and finished fourth, but hopes to strike a similar balance in the upcoming tournament between being especially focused and playing at ease.

To do so, Coffren said he intends to take the same practice approach as he did throughout his season. The golfer who’s been playing since he was 5 years old said he’ll head to Boonsboro Country Club a couple hours each day to stay in form and work out any potential issues before making the journey to Florida.

Brubaker’s routine has looked a little different so far, given the extra week she had between the conclusion of the ODAC tournament last week and Monday’s announcement. She didn’t pick up a club from Wednesday through Sunday, focusing instead on schoolwork, but has gotten back to practice with the hopes of soaking in the last moments of her sophomore season.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Brubaker, the gymnast-turned-golfer who’s played her current sport for about nine years, said. “In my head, my season ended at ODACs, and this is just a bonus I get to do.”

Each golfer faces the unfamiliar challenge of playing without the support of teammates next week, so they’ll both have to be on top of their games to post respectable finishes.

Among those Brubaker will compete against is Appomattox grad Jillian Drinkard and her team, Methodist, the reigning national champion.

Drinkard, a senior, enters with a scoring average of 71.9 and most recently captured medalist honors at the USA South Conference championship. She also has two other tournament wins to her name this season, and put together the Monarchs’ best individual effort in last year’s national tourney, finishing in a tie for third.

Including last year’s victory, the Monarchs have won 14 national titles, including 13 straight from 2000 through 2012. Rhodes (three championships) is the only other team with more than one title.

