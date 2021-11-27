UL men's basketball, LU women cruise to victories

Jordan Parham tallied a team-high 17 points off the bench as one of 11 players who scored for Lynchburg men’s basketball, which cruised to a 79-51 win over N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets (3-1) shared the wealth to the tune of three double-figure scorers (including T.C. Thacker with 14 points and Israel Lockamy with 13) and 16 assists on 28 baskets. Eight UL reserves combined for 38 points, compared to Wesleyan’s 12 points off the bench.
Lynchburg also outrebounded the Bishops 53-36 and turned 19 offensive rebounds — seven of which came from Amherst native Thacker, who finished with a game-high 16 total rebounds for his third double-double of the season — into 17 points.
The Hornets took advantage of scoring opportunities at the free-throw line (going 15 for 17 compared to the Bishops’ 10-for-21 showing) and chances off turnovers, converting 15 Wesleyan miscues into 21 points.
WOMEN
Liberty 63, Navy 42
Liberty raced to a 12-0 lead and went up 24-5 after the first quarter, securing a wire-to-wire win in the opening game of the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Flames (4-1) hit 11 3-pointers, turned 18 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points, blocked a season-high six shots and outrebounded Navy 52-32.