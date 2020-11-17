UL names new equestrian director

Phillip Williamson will make the move from one area school to another this December as he takes over as the University of Lynchburg’s director of riding.

Williamson comes to UL by way of Sweet Briar, where he served as a riding instructor and assistant coach for the Vixens’ Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association team.

In taking over the reins at UL beginning next month, Williamson will lead the school’s IHSA and National Collegiate Equestrian Association programs.

"Phillip has distinguished himself as one of the top up-and-coming riding coaches in the country," UL athletic director Jon Waters said in a news release. "His commitment to developing students in the ring and in all facets of their college experience make him a great addition to our department and will serve our students in a very dynamic way."

Williamson, a Colorado native and 2016 equine studies graduate of Centenary College (now Centenary University) in New Jersey, helped Sweet Briar to two IHSA Zone 4, Region 4 championships in his two-plus years with the Vixens. He also helped SBC to an eighth-place showing at IHSA nationals in 2019.

In addition to his work at Sweet Briar, Williamson also has taught professionally in New Jersey and Colorado. He is a nationally certified trainer.